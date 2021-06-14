Derelict house that burnt to the ground scheduled to be inspected by council the next day

Two houses, one thought to be occupied by squatters, were destroyed in Hanson St, Newtown, Wellington, late on Sunday night.

A derelict house that was the subject of multiple complaints before burning down on Sunday in suspicious circumstances had been scheduled to be inspected by council officers the very next day.

Fire and Emergency NZ was called to the fire in Hanson St, Newtown, in Wellington, shortly after 11.30pm.

Two homes were destroyed and two nearby houses were also damaged in the blaze that led to one person being taken to Wellington Hospital with moderate injuries, and forced the evacuation of three households.

Police were treating the fire as suspicious and confirmed Fire and Emergency and police investigators would be examining the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

Joey Landrigan/Supplied

The council’s acting chief operating officer, James Roberts, said a council public health officer had been scheduled to visit the property on Monday afternoon, in response to ongoing complaints about rubbish and squatters.

Roberts said the council had been actively working to manage the complaints from neighbours about the state of the property.

“Council public health, building compliance and community services staff had been working with police and other agencies, and the property owner, to try to reduce the risk presented by the property.”

Bill Guthrie, of Guthrie Property Investments Ltd, said he had owned his Hanson St property, which was now destroyed, since the early 1980s.

Guthrie described the property which went up in flames as high risk. He said he first raised concerns with Wellington City Council a decade ago.

He believed the property was abandoned and had squatters living in it.

About eight or nine years ago, Guthrie said, he got his builder to board up the house, so people could not get in and had previously left notes in the mailbox asking the owner if he could buy the house.

Two houses in Newtown were destroyed by fire overnight.

Dylan McIntosh, who lives next to the house, said he heard screaming and popping sounds outside about 11.30pm.

McIntosh went outside and heard a woman screaming “help me, help me”. Within 15 minutes the house was engulfed in “massive flames”.

He said the house was abandoned though was likely being used by squatters. The neighbouring house, which was also damaged, was also abandoned.

Ross Giblin/Stuff

Brendon Wood, of Fire and Emergency, said one house was ablaze and the fire was spreading to a neighbouring house when crews arrived.

The fire “rapidly escalated” but firefighters brought the blaze under control about 1am.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said 13 fire engines were involved in putting out the fire, with units being called in from Porirua and the Hutt Valley.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries but were treated at the scene and continued to fight the fire.

Ross Giblin/Stuff

Both Fire and Emergency services and Wellington Regional Public Health confirmed that asbestos was present in the roof of one of houses destroyed by fire on Sunday night.

Richard MacLean, of the Wellington City Council, said public health staff had inspected the scene and neighbouring properties to determine any risk of asbestos contamination on Monday.

He said initial findings were that the risk was low given overnight rainfall and the large amount of water used to fight the fire and dampen down the scene.

Tom Hunt / Stuff

MacLean said three families and a dog were housed in a central city hotel overnight after being evacuated from their homes as a result of the fire.

MacLean said residents of houses surrounding the destroyed properties were now able to re-enter their homes.