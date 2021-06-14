Large fire in Wellington destroys four homes

A large house fire in Wellington has spread to four nearby properties on Hanson St.

One person was taken to hospital after a large house fire in Wellington on Sunday night.

Fire Service shift manger Carlos Dempsey said 17 fire trucks were called at about 10.40pm to the fire on Hanson St, in the suburb of Mount Cook.

The fire had spread from one home to four other properties that were in close proximity, he said.

The fire “rapidly escalated” and firefighters brought it under control at about 1am.

READ MORE:

* Social housing developments rub shoulders with architectural homes in Wellington NZIA awards

* 'It's hard to breathe': Dampness, mould return to Wellington flats as cold weather arrives



A person was taken to hospital, but he was unsure about their condition.

Two firefighters had minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

All the residents were accounted for and there were no other reports of injury, he said.

The Fire Service stayed overnight to enure there were no further flare-ups and were expected to remain on the street for most of Monday morning.

A specialist fire investigator would determine the cause of the blaze.

A spokesman for Wellington Free Ambulance confirmed one person was transported to Wellington Hospital, but he had no details about their injuries.