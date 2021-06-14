Large house fire in Wellington 'rapidly escalating'

A large house fire in Wellington has spread to four nearby properties on Hanson St.

One person has been taken to hospital after a large house fire in Wellington.

Fire Service shift manger Carlos Dempsey said 17 appliances were called at about 10.40pm to the fire on Hanson St.

The fire had spread from one home to four other properties that were in close proximity, he said.

The fire was “rapidly escalating” and firefighters were working to extinguish it.

One person was taken to hospital, but he was unsure about their condition.

All the residents were accounted for and there were no other reports of injury, he said.

