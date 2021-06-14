Neighbour hears woman screaming for help as suspicious fire destroys two houses and damages two others in Wellington overnight

Police are treating a house fire in Hanson St, Newtown as suspicious.

Police are treating a fire that destroyed two homes in Wellington and left a person hospitalised as suspicious.

Dylan McIntosh, who lives right next to the house, said he heard screaming and popping sounds outside about 11.30pm.

McIntosh went outside and heard a woman screaming “help me, help me”. She was taken away by police, he said.

Within 15 minutes the house was engulfed in “massive flames”.

He said the house was abandoned though was likely being used by squatters. The neighbouring house, which was also damaged, was also abandoned.

Police confirmed that Fire and Emergency and police investigators were treating the fire as suspicious and would be investigating at the scene this morning.

Joey Landrigan/Stuff A large house fire in Wellington has spread to four nearby properties on Hanson St.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said 13 fire engines were involved in putting out the fire on the built-up Hanson St, with units being called in from Porirua and the Hutt Valley.

Two houses in Newtown were destroyed by fire overnight.

The fire spread from one home to three other properties, completely destroying two buildings.

Brendon Wood of Fire and Emergency said one house was ablaze and the fire was spreading to a neighbouring house when crews arrived.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The scene this morning at Hanson St after firefighters spent much of Sunday night battling a blaze that destroyed two houses.

One person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries and is now stable, two firefighters suffered minor injuries but were treated at the scene and continued to fight the fire.

The fire “rapidly escalated”, but firefighters brought the blaze under control at about 1am.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Police confirmed that Fire and Emergency and police investigators are treating the fire as suspicious.

All the residents were accounted for and there were no other reports of injury, the spokesperson said.

Evacuees from nearby residents were supported by Wellington Region Emergency Management Office overnight.

Two fire appliances remained on the scene to monitor hotspots.