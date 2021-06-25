That fateful Christmas party: The downfall of former Russell McVeagh partner James Gardner-Hopkins

Wellington Women Lawyers' Association conveyor Steph Dyhrberg has long been a strong voice against harassment and bullying. Here she reacts to Dame Margaret Bazley's 2018 report on law firm Russell McVeagh.

James Gardner-Hopkins was a star lawyer, an expert on environmental law and a rising star at one of New Zealand’s top legal firms. But it all came crashing down at a Christmas party in 2015, where heavy drinking and sexual misconduct made him the central figure of the #MeToo movement in New Zealand.

They had a foot in the door at a prestigious law firm, Russell McVeagh, accepted as “summer clerks”.

It was a coveted holiday job for law students, like a three-month job interview, a lawyers disciplinary tribunal was told.

A good showing over the summer would likely land them a job offer when they graduated.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Former Russell McVeagh partner James Gardner-Hopkins was found guilty of misconduct over sexually inappropriate behaviour at a​​​​​​ Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal hearing on Thursday.

James Gardner-Hopkins was a partner at the firm, the “cool” one. He was a rising star, a standout among the partners, from the top of his dreadlocks to the toe of his eye-catching shoes.

His fall from grace has been dramatic since a fateful Christmas party in 2015. In a decision released on Thursday, the New Zealand Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal found Gardner-Hopkins guilty of misconduct over sexually inappropriate behaviour.

The son of a British mother and a Niuean father, Gardner-Hopkins spent some of his schooling in London and returned to New Zealand with a British accent and a feeling of not fitting in.

But Gardner-Hopkins did well academically and started university at 16. In late 1999 he became a summer clerk at Russell McVeagh, and discovered a world of excess. The first Christmas party he attended seemed like something from a James Bond movie, he said. It was over-the-top, he told the Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal.

He worked his first 24-hour shift that summer. It was a badge of honour in a work-hard, play-hard firm.

And it was better than the holiday job alternative, working in a factory as his late father had.

After he graduated he went full time at Russell McVeagh and excelled. He was made a partner at about 30, the first Pasifika to join the firm’s elite.

Gardner-Hopkins was known for being social and the firm used that for client and recruitment events, where he was the “fun, cool” partner, sometimes out more than three nights a week for work-related socialising.

Unsplash Gardner-Hopkins was known for long nights of drinking, networking and socialising, but the alcohol eventually started to take a toll on him.

He had a drink named after him at a bar where staff would meet for end-of-the-week drinks, “Friday fives”. Later it would turn against him, he couldn’t tolerate the alcohol as well, the mornings-after were worse, and he was counselled about it before any question arose about his conduct with the law students.

Gardner-Hopkins carved out a major role for himself in the specialist field of environment, planning and natural resources. Looking back he thought his best years were in Auckland. He had mentors he admired, and drank into the wee small hours with colleagues and clients, and suffered for it the next day.

He moved to Wellington in 2009, a newly minted partner, to build up the firm's profile in Wellington and the South Island.

The Wellington office Christmas parties could be raucous affairs. Some venues wouldn’t host them a second time, he told a disciplinary hearing in May.

The 2015 staff party in Wellington had begun in the central city office. People donned costumes and drinks were available before party-goers headed to the wharf to board the vessel taking them to the Evans Bay venue.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff The Russell McVeagh law firm in Wellington became a focal point of New Zealand's #Metoo movement.

James Gardner-Hopkins was ready to let his hair down and have a good time. It had been a tiring year, a good chunk of it spent in Tauranga working for the Greek owner of the vessel, the Rena, which had run aground on Astrolabe Reef four years earlier.

Before the disciplinary tribunal, he was called on to explain what had happened in those days before Christmas 2015.

He said he wanted to have a good time and wanted others at the party to have a good time too. He talked to colleagues, and danced with abandon. He and others were sculling half-glasses of wine at the bar.

Four young women were surprised to find him touching them. Hands around waists, on bottoms and breasts, rubbing their bodies.

One said she froze. No words were exchanged. Some women thought he probably didn’t even know their names, but could have identified them as summer clerks from the costumes they wore for a skit they had to perform at the party. Most were anxious about the skit and didn’t want to drink much alcohol until it was over.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Women working at Russell McVeagh testified that power imbalances made them afraid to stand up to him.

Gardner-Hopkins was a partner, they didn’t know how to respond to his touching.

One said she felt she couldn’t tell him to “f… off” because her job was on the line. If she was rude to him her career might be over before it had even begun.

Another partner was present and didn’t say anything. It didn’t seem right, but it must have been, she thought.

Gardner-Hopkins admitted he was drunk. “Handsy and legless”, he was described.

Later he would admit that the firm would tolerate drinking, but not groping. But that was not the way he remembered it anyway. If the young women had seen it as sexual, that was not what he intended.

It wasn’t until later, seeing a photograph from that night, that he appreciated how much bigger he was than the women, an imposing figure compared with them.

It was that power imbalance that made Gardner-Hopkins’ actions so egregious, even if he could not have foreseen the short- and long-term consequences for the women, their careers, their attitude to men, their lasting anxiety in certain situations.

As it happened another incident with a young female staff member overtook any murmured unrest about the Christmas party.

Home for Gardner-Hopkins in late 2015 was a four-level house in Roseneath with a swimming pool and sauna on the lowest level, and an internal elevator.

STUFF An independent report into Russell McVeagh found the firm had a culture rife with booze and sexual harassment.

After his wife went to bed Gardner-Hopkins and others, one young woman in particular, kept drinking. Circumscribed by tribunal order to be described as “kissing and intimate touching”, a colleague had witnessed an early stage of the incident and thought Gardner-Hopkins was crossing the line with the drunk young woman.

A report went to the firm and Gardner-Hopkins made his denials when asked about it.

As trouble brewed, Gardner-Hopkins went to Dubai to meet with his client from the Rena case.

Back in Wellington in early 2016, he was asked again about the incident at his house, and he admitted he’d lied. If Gardner-Hopkins thought the lines were blurred about partners’ conduct with staff, he knew there was no tolerance for a lack of candour with the other partners.

It was quickly made plain that his time at Russell McVeagh should end.