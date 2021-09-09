Speed, alcohol and no seatbelts likely factors in fatal crash on Wellington coast

The scene of a fatal crash in Shelly Bay, where one person was killed and two were injured.

Alcohol, speed and a lack of seatbelts being worn are likely factors in a Wellington crash which killed a 17-year-old girl and left another teenager in a serious condition.

The girl died at the scene in Shelly Bay Rd, after a car left the road and rolled on to rocks about 9.50pm on Wednesday night.

Two others, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old, were admitted to Wellington Regional Hospital, one in critical condition and the other in serious condition.

On Thursday, Capital & Coast District Health Board spokesman Chas Te Runa said one patient had since been discharged and the other was in a serious condition in the intensive care unit.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Members of Te Ati Awa Taranaki Whanui perform a karakia at site of Shelly Bay car accident. Pictured are Kura Moeahu, on left, Alishia Moeahu (obscured), Lee Hunter (obscured).

Wellington district road policing manager Wade Jennings said initial investigations into the crash would suggest speed and alcohol were involved, along with a lack of seatbelts being worn.

Shania Makarini, from the group Mau Whenua, which is occupying former Defence Force land at Shelly Bay, said occupation members went to help but emergency services were already there.

“Our thoughts are with the families.”

Monique Ford/Stuff The car went off Shelly Bay Rd and on to rocks.

The crash was just south of the occupation site.

“They could hear yelling from the guard house [at the southern end of the occupation],” she said.

The victims were not involved with her group, Makarini said.