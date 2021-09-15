Four people injured in two crashes in Wellington suburbs

Three people were injured after a three car crash on Postgate Drive, Whitby on Wednesday morning.

Three people have been injured in a three-car crash in Whitby, Porirua.

One person was taken to Wellington Hospital with minor injuries and two others were treated at the scene on Postgate Drive on Wednesday morning, said Jo Lucre, of Wellington Free Ambulance.

Vinay Thakur said he was making a delivery nearby when he heard a loud bang.

Bystanders rushed to help free a person from a black BMW involved in the crash, he said.

A person was also taken to hospital with moderate injuries after a crash in Kelburn, Wellington.

Police said a car rolled on Upland Rd after colliding with a parked car shortly after 11am.

The person was transported to Wellington hospital in a moderate condition.

Upland Rd was cleared by 12.05pm.