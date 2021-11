A light earthquake shook the country at 4.16pm on Sunday afternoon, and was centred 70 kilometres north-east of Collingwood, with a magnitude of 5.5.

Originally GeoNet reported the quake, centred out to sea 70 kilometres north-east of Collingwood at the top of the South Island, had a magnitude of 5.3, with a depth of 190km.

It then upgraded it to magnitude 5.5.

Reports online show it was felt as far north as Wellington and Christchurch.