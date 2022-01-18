Orca filmed in Napier channel, and stingray captured on camera in Wellington harbour

Nick Mannering was out in a boat, along with a bunch of students in opti-yachts, when they were treated to a visit by a pod of up to 6 orca.

A pod of orca treated bystanders and boaties alike to a rare appearance in the Napier channel this week.

Nick Mannering, an instructor at the Napier Sailing Club, was out with a group of 15 students in training yachts when the pod appeared on Monday afternoon.

At first he thought they were “having a tussle”, but a second look showed it was likely to be a mother and calf sticking close together.

He estimated there were five to six orca in total – an event which usually happened one or twice a year.

People were watching from the shore, but from the boat, he had a perfect view. “It’s super exciting,” he said. “It's a rare occasion where you get to see something like that.”

In Wellington, there have been sightings of stingrays in the shallows around the bays, from Whairepo Lagoon to Evans Bay.

Supplied A stingray glides along in the shallows by the wall, just past Oriental Bay.

Around midday on Monday, walkers and cyclists stopped to watch a solo ray gliding along in the shallows by the wall, just past Oriental Bay.

The country has been experiencing warmer than usual ocean temperatures, according to Niwa, which could be affecting the seasonal rhythms of its inhabitants.