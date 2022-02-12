Vehicle catches fire after accident on Wellington Urban Motorway

A car was seen in flames on the Wellington motorway SH1 on Saturday night.

Fire and Emergency NZ has put out a vehicle fire on the Wellington Urban Motorway.

The vehicle was involved in a minor accident on Saturday night due to water on the road, before catching fire, a FENZ spokesperson said.

The fire was reported just after 10pm on Saturday night. It has since been put out.

Police and FENZ attended the scene.The single occupant was out of the vehicle, Police said.

Stuff A Stuff staff member who saw the incident said a car appeared to be facing the wrong way on the motorway, with a trail of flames following the vehicle.

READ MORE:

* Vehicle travelling on wrong side of motorway stopped by police in Upper Hutt

* Car spiked twice after two U-turns on Wellington motorway



Wellington Free Ambulance has been contacted for comment about their condition.

There were no reports of any blockages to the road on Saturday night.

A Stuff staff member who saw the incident said a car appeared to be facing the wrong way on the motorway, with a trail of flames following the vehicle.

The trail appeared to be about 20-30 metres long.