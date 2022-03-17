Wellington Water to hold independent inquiry into fluoridation failure

Wellington Water is holding an inquiry into how two water treatment plants have filed to fluoridate Wellington’s water for many months.

Wellington Water has admitted that fluoride has not been going into one of the region’s water treatment plants since May last year and into another plant since last November.

The water authority said it would be holding an independent inquiry to find out what had gone wrong – and why it initially gave misleading information to the public.

Wellington Water on Wednesday said that fluoride had been missing from the water supply since February, but in a media briefing on Thursday evening, it said that was wrong.

“Since yesterday, when Wellington Water advised that the fluoridation for these two plants ceased in February, it has come to the attention of the board that the timing and the information provided was actually incorrect,” Wellington Water Board chairwoman Lynda Carroll said.

RNZ Now fluoridation of water is in the hands of the Director General of Health, the polarising issue is back in the news, and debate may be coming to an end.

Carroll said there would be an independent inquiry into the events that resulted in the two water treatment plants ceasing fluoridation of drinking water.

Earlier this week, Wellington Water said it had made the decision to turn off the fluoride facilities – affecting Wellington, Upper Hutt, Porirua, Stokes Valley, and Manor Park – in February because of health and safety issues outlined in a report.

But they did not inform Greater Wellington Regional Council and the local councils until Tuesday.

Then on Thursday Wellington Water had to admit it got the dates wrong.

The Te Marua water treatment plant ceased fluoridating drinking water last May and Gear Island stopped in November.

“Drinking water has remained completely safe and there has been no risk to public health. However, fluoridation has not been undertaken since that time,” Carroll said.

“When we found out this information we were very disappointed and immediately demand, information, action, and a plan forward about how this was going to be rectified.”

The board of Wellington Water met on Thursday and appointed MartinJenkins to run the independent inquiry.

“The scope of the inquiry is to look into Wellington Water’s management of the plant, how this situation occurred, what the board should have known and what management should have known and what if management or systemic management issues make have caused this to occur,” Carroll said.

She said Wellington Water would be providing information to the public as it was available.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The fluoridation issue is not the first problem for Wellington Water. Early last year a huge fountain erupted in Aro Valley sending torrents of water down Aro Street, as Wellington’s pipe network woes continued.

“Work is underway to progressively lift the levels of fluoride across all the treatment plants to ensure all the health benefits that are expected are achieved.”

A plan is being presented to the Wellington Water Committee, the leadership group for the regional water company, on Friday about how that would happen.

Wellington Water Committee chairman Campbell Barry said he was “incredibly disappointed” the fluoridation hadn't occurred.

“I can speak on behalf of the whole committee when I say that we expect better.”

He supported an inquiry to establish what had gone wrong and determine accountability, and to make sure it did not happen again.

He said there wasn’t a question water was still healthy.

“But rightly our community expects when you say fluoride is in the water it’s in the water, and it’s dosed at the proper levels.”

On Wednesday Wellington Water said it will take a further six to nine months to repair the equipment and return fluoride to Wellington, Upper Hutt, and Porirua.

But on Thursday evening Wellington Water chief executive Colin Crampton said they would be telling the Wellington Water Committee how long they expect it to will take to get the water fluoridation back to standard.

He said Wellington Water would be able to report firm time frames for fixing the fluoridation within two weeks.

This is the latest in a series of Wellington water problems, including outages, contamination, and burst pipes.