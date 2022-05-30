Wellington pipe price shock expected to be echoed around the country

Wellington Water faced multiple challenges as it raced to fix the latest broken wastewater pipe in the central city (Video first published in February, 2021)

A shock 80% increase in the cost to address Wellington’s ageing pipes is expected to be echoed around the country as councils take stock of what replacements will cost in reality.

“It is basically Covid,” said Wellington City councillor Jenny Condie – cited by colleagues as the expert around the council table on Three Waters reforms – as she blamed supply and labour issues for the cost hike that would come with or without the reforms into how we pay for the running of tap, waste, and storm water.

Most councils could expect prices to increase of 40% to 60% but Wellington’s housing crisis, affecting the ability to get workers, pushed that up to 80%, she said. The Wellington figure was included in papers for a city council annual plan committee meeting this Wednesday. Other council estimates were confirmed by sources.

Condie, and others talked to for this article, expected a sizeable increase when Auckland Council, the only other one that had done a proper evaluation, announced its “depreciation” figures. Those figures are expected out this week.

The Three Waters reforms – taking pipes from 67 councils and putting them into four new entities – would not change the fact that the cost to flush your toilet, run a tap of water, or have somewhere for stormwater to go, will soon become costlier.

But the new entities would help reduce the price increase as they could borrow more than councils, meaning payments spread over a longer time. The economies of scale would also help reduce costs, she said.

Assuming the Three Waters reforms happened, Wellington's pipe replacement and repair bills would be covered by an authority called Entity C, covering from near the peak of the East Cape, including all of Hawke’s Bay, down to north of Wellington on the North Island west coast. The upper South Island, including Nelson and Marlborough, would also be included.

Nelson mayor Rachel Reese said the upper south city hadn’t got its figure back but expected an increase when the true cost of replacing ageing pipes came back.

The reforms were inspired by the 2016 campylobacter contamination of Havelock North’s water supply but it soon became apparent that councils across the country had been under-investing in pipes for years.

In Wellington, with some of the country’s oldest pipes, including some dating back to around WWI, there have been no shortage of catastrophic failures in recent years to make the once-forgotten problem suddenly front-of-mind.

Under current rules the council has a borrowing cap, making it hard to borrow more to fix and replace the pipes leaving it with one main option – increase rates. The council has already consulted on limiting rates increase for the coming year to 8.9% or less.

Council papers show an “unusual and unexpected increase” of 80% in the amount of money needed to replace Wellington’s pipes when they come to the end of their lives. It is labelled “depreciation”.

Cost blowouts in replacing failed pipes have already been reported, with Wellington ratepayers already asked to dig deeper to cover them.

That will take the cost to $88 million in the coming financial year – 80% more than expected – but council staff favoured deferring some of that cost off to future years to keep a rates increase in the coming year below 9%.

Funding it now would have pushed the rates increase in the coming year as high as 18 or 20%, Condie said.