Sub-zero conditions shut down three Wellington train lines

Passengers have been advised to seek alternative transport on the Kāpiti and Johnsonville lines. (File photo)

Wellington train services on the Kāpiti and Johnsonville lines have been suspended due to icy conditions on Monday morning.

Services are also suspended on Hutt Valley line between Upper Hutt and Taita, with “severe delays” expected.

Luke Basilicata, of Transdev, said ice on overhead power lines was cutting connections and causing trains to lose power.

“We're trying to break that ice with trains where it’s safe to do so but a couple of degrees in temp will help speed that up,” Basilicata said.

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

Services were likely to come back online within “a couple of hours” when the day warmed up, he said.

Bus services are in place for both lines as of 7.30am, but passengers have been advised to seek alternative transport.

At 5am temperatures in the Porirua area were -0.7C and were forecast to break 0C shortly after 8am.

MetService forecast frosts in sheltered areas.

Further north on State Highway 1, the Desert Rd remained closed after snow forced its closure about 11.25pm on Sunday.