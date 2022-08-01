Sub-zero temps for south and lower NI turning to rain and strong winds

A truck rumbles past icy puddles on the side of the road near Oxford in North Canterbury.

An icy morning has frozen large parts of the South Island and caused transport troubles in Wellington and the central North Island.

Wellington train services on the Kāpiti and Johnsonville lines and on the Hutt Valley line between Upper Hutt and Taita were suspended from early morning when ice on overhead power lines caused trains to lose power.

A layer of snow also closed the Desert Rd, from Waiouru to Rangipo, until about 8.30am.

In Upper Hutt temperatures dipped as low as -2.5C about 7am.

Down south, temperatures fell as low as -3.2 C in Timaru, -2 C in Christchurch, while Franz Josef sat at 0 C until 8am.

Queenstown registered -2.3 C at 7am and by 10am the temperature was yet to rise beyond 0C, hovering at -0.3 C.

NZTA/Supplied The Desert Road reopened about 8.30am on Monday after snow forced closure between Waiouru and Rangipo on Sunday evening. (File photo).

Luke Basilicata, of Transdev, said the Wellington trains began to lose power about 5am.

“We're trying to break that ice with trains where it’s safe to do so but a couple of degrees in temp will help speed that up,” Basilicata said about 7am on Monday.

Services returned to schedule shortly after 9.30am, although Metlink advised delays could still occur.

Passenger Hadassah Facita planned to catch the 7.18am train from Tawa. She arrived in Wellington at 8.45am.

“[A sign] said there were bus replacements, but I didn't see a single bus and I was there for an hour,” she said.

“The train I caught left Waikanae at 5am. Some people had been on that for three hours."

A heavy rain watch is in place for Fiordland overnight from Monday 10pm to 10am Tuesday.

Stuff Buses were replacing trains as late as 9.05am on Monday after ice on overhead lines cut power to train services.

Heavy rain watches are also in place for the Westland ranges, Canterbury lakes and rivers south of Arthur’s Pass and headwaters of Otago Lakes and rivers from early Tuesday morning.

Strong wind watches are in place in Otago, except Clutha, from 1am to 1pm Tuesday and Canterbury High Country during Tuesday afternoon.

Fiordland, Southland, Stewart Island and Clutha should also be on the lookout for strong winds from 11pm Monday until 9am Tuesday morning.