Double trouble, two slips cut arterial routes to Wellington suburb

Slips are affecting two main routes to Karori, Wellington on Monday after a weekend of bad weather.

A key route in and out of Wellington’s largest suburb is likely to remain blocked for days after weekend rain generated a slip on Monday morning.

The slip was completely blocking the road on Birdwood St, while a second slip reduced nearby Chaytor St to one lane.

Wellington City Council said it expected to have the Chaytor St slip cleared by the evening rush hour, but Birdwood St was “unlikely to be cleared for several days”.

The slips came down overnight following a weekend of wet weather, which saw about 20 slips reported around the city, council said.

Sarah Melville said she heard “a muffled cracking” outside her Chaytor St home on Monday morning and immediately lost power.

“I went out onto the street and I could see the street lamp on the ground,” Melville said.

Sarah Melville/Supplied Sarah Melville heard a muffled cracking sound this morning and immediately lost power to her home in Chaytor St, Karori, after this slip came down.

Melville estimated the slip came down shortly before 6am. As of 9.50am, Melville’s home was still without power but she said contractors had come to her door to tell her power should be back on in a couple of hours.

“The people out there are working as fast and hard as they can,” Melville said.

Sriram​ Mani of Wellington Electricity said Melville’s house was the only home without power in the area.

The site had been made safe but the company could only carry out repairs once the council had cleared the area, Mani said.

Bill Hickman/Stuff Matt Ramsey with Olive, 2, and Frankie, 4. Ramsey's property sits above the slip that blocked Birdwood St on Monday morning.

Matt Ramsey’s home was just above the slip that blocked Birdwood St in the early hours of Monday morning.

Ramsey said he was unaware of the slip until he came across it on his way into town.

“It must be just on the corner of our property. I’m nervous that if it continues it will start to impact us,” Ramsey said.

Birdwood St was closed for nearly two weeks in August after multiple slips. On Monday dirt and trees buried nearly three of the seventeen concrete barriers installed in the road to contain the slips.

Bill Hickman/Stuff Joy Mills and daughter Willow were confronted by a large slip on Birdwood St on Monday morning.

Pedestrians could still access the area using the footpath.

Resident Joy Mills said it had been good having the barriers in place as it prevented the road being closed when smaller slips came down.

“It’s been quite frustrating, especially with the buses. I have no idea how to get to my normal bus,” Mills said.

Another resident, who did not want to be named, said a small slip was already overflowing the barrier at the same point at 11am on Sunday morning. “But that one there is a great deal more material,” they said.

Bill Hickman/Stuff A slip on Chaytor St had brought down a street lamp and cut power to nearby homes on Monday morning.

Contractors were working to clear both sites but motorists should expect delays and use Old Karori Rd/Whitehead Rd and Curtis St while the slips were cleared.

Motorists should take care and keep speeds down to avoid running into new slips.

Police said they were notified of a slip blocking both lanes of Birdwood St about 5.25am on Monday.

