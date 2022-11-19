Kiwi to call the capital home as huge conservation project comes to fruition

Capital Kiwi project lead Paul Ward takes Stuff on a tour of kiwi country, in the hills around Wellington.

Wellington’s status as an international nature capital will take a huge – and feathery – leap forward today, when 13 North Island brown kiwi are released into a predator-free area in the Mākara hills that is larger than Abel Tasman National Park.

They will be the first of 250 birds to be released onto 23,000 hectares of mostly private land, stretching from Red Rocks in the south to west of Porirua, over the next six years.

And they will provide a terrestrial complement to the legions of tūī, kākā and kārearea that are now a common sight in our skies, in no small part due to the establishment of the fenced Zealandia sanctuary in Karori.

“I think the return of Kiwi is a pretty special K to add to that list of birds we have collectively brought back to town,” said Paul Ward, the founder and head of Capital Kiwi Project, which has driven the effort to bring our national birds back to our national capital.

“In Wellington we have managed to increase our biodiversity, while other capitals around the world are facing a sixth mass extinction,” Ward said.

As Capital Kiwi trustee and former Wellington mayor Dame Kerry Prendergast puts it, Wellington is on its way to becoming a huge conservation estate “that happens to have a capital city in the middle of it”.

“To be living in a capital city where you have kiwis roaming around, where, in time, you’ll be able to hear them, is wonderful,” she said.

Within a few years Wellingtonians from Ōhāriu and Johnsonville to Karori and Island Bay will be able to experience kiwi in their backyards. “This will be a capital city where you’ll be able to hear our national bird calling in the night.”

Neil Hutton Thirteen brown kiwi will be released into the hills above Mākara on November 19 as the Capital Kiwi project comes to fruition.

Kiwi have been extinct in the wild in the Wellington region for generations, but their return on Saturday marks the culmination of four years’ of effort by Capital Kiwi, the local Mākara community, conservation groups, public and private landowners, and mana whenua.

They have worked together to eradicate the kiwi’s main predator – the dreaded stoat – with more than 4500 traps, cleared by locals, landowners, recreational mountain bikers and others who want to support the effort.

The birds’ survival in the wild is dependent on conservation efforts to reduce predation, especially the impact of stoats killing chicks. An adult kiwi, with its big raking claws, can fight off most predator threats.

But if left to their own devices in unprotected areas, kiwi chicks have only a 5% chance of surviving to adulthood in the wild, usually being killed before they reach a weight where they can fend off stoats, rats and possums.

KEVIN STENT A mustelid trap on the hill above Oteranga Bay, Cape Terawhiti. Trapping has been integral to Capital Kiwi’s efforts to bring back kiwi to the Wellington region.

With more than 800 stoats culled in the Capital Kiwi network since 2018, the land is now ready for kiwi to inhabit.

The 13 birds, gifted by Ngāti Hinewai and the Ōtorohanga Kiwi House, will be welcomed to Wellington at dawn this morning by Wellington iwi Te Atiawa Taranaki Whānui.

“We are incredibly honoured to be gifted these precious taonga by Ngāti Hinewai, and we’re excited about this relationship with them and about bringing these birds back into our city and into our ngahere (forests),” said Kara Puketapu-Dentice, chairperson of Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust, which represents Taranaki Whānui.

“Looking into the future, our kids and grandkids will be intermingling with kiwi and kākā, just like our ancestors used to interact with them. The potential is huge,” he said.

KEVIN STENT Capital Kiwi field service lead Pete Kirkman and his conservation dog See.

The 13 kiwi include three pairs – including matriarch Anahera, who has already had 60 offspring, and her partner Nouveau – and seven kiwi ready to find mates.

They will be taken to Mākara in the afternoon to be weighed and tagged with transmitters, before being taken up to Shepherd’s Gully on Terawhiti Station and released into specially-constructed burrows in the mānuka-covered hills.

Once night falls, the burrow doors will be opened and the kiwi will be free to check out their new home.

Ward is optimistic the kiwi will thrive in their new home.

“Kiwi are tough, resilient, feisty birds once grown,” he said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Paul Ward, the founder of Capital Kiwi: “Kiwi are tough, resilient, feisty birds once grown.”

“Some of our handlers have the scars to show we come off second best in an encounter with a kiwi. You don’t name your rugby league or your army team after a fantail.”

As more kiwi are released and the population breeds, we could well see kiwi poking around in our backyards within a decade, he said.

Intensive conservation efforts across the country have helped kiwi numbers bounce back after years in decline, according to a Department of Conservation’s report released earlier this year.

Of the five species of kiwi, the North Island brown kiwi is faring best. Its numbers have grown to more than 20,000 which saw it reclassified from “at risk – declining” to “no longer threatened”, with its population expected to grow by more than 10% over the next three generations.