Suspended Wellington buses 'incredibly unfair' on people with no alternatives, city missioner says

Short of bus drivers by 20%, Wellington's Metlink is cutting services, again.

The people who can least afford it are likely to be the worst affected by the increasing number of Wellington bus trip cancellations, community leaders say.

“A lot of the people we work with are absolutely reliant on public transport, and the reliability of such. So it’s not as though they have alternatives if the bus doesn’t come,” said Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge​.

“It adds to the existing disadvantage they’re facing.Those at the bottom of heap with fewer choices are having those choices further sacrificed and that feels incredibly unfair.”

A further 114 trips on the Metlink’s bus network were due to be temporarily suspended from Sunday “to provide greater certainty” for passengers during the national bus driver shortage. This is on the back of 67 trips paused in October.

STUFF Transport Minister Michael Wood announces a $61 million Government effort to boost bus driver pay to $30 an hour for urban drivers and $28 an hour for regional drivers.

Supplied Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge says the cancellations affect vulnerable users and Metlink should be doing “way better”.

Metlink said service alerts on its website and app would list the suspensions, allowing customers to plan ahead.

But Edridge​ said many people his organisation worked with couldn’t use an app.

Metlink was short of 120 drivers, 20 per cent of its full-time roster, but it said the number of trip suspensions announced on Friday was less than 1% of its regular schedule.

The network operator admitted there would still be ad hoc cancellations.

Edridge said these were the cancellations that affected vulnerable users the most.

“The idea of services being cancelled at the last moment feels like they have got to be doing way better than that.”

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Metlink general manager Samantha Gain says most of the network is still operating well.

Metlink general manager Samantha Gain said the company worked to make sure essential late night services were still running and the network was adequately covered.

“Most of the network is still operating fine. The frequent routes are the ones we take the services off temporarily so that customers still have a service that is more reliable.”

Suspended trips would be reinstated as soon as our operators had the necessary number of drivers, she said.

Metlink said it expected some suspended trips would restart during the summer holiday period when school bus drivers can be reassigned.

They encouraged people to check for suspensions and cancellations ahead of their journey by visiting the website and app.