The 1930s leisure cruise that claimed five lives

The port of Foxton was the departure point for the leisure cruise that killed five people on the Manawatū River in 1931.

One Sunday in March 1931, 13 people went for a picnic excursion along the Manawatū River. Only eight people returned.

Frederick Henricksen​, 45, and his wife Ellen, 43, drowned on the river along with their 10-year-old son Cyril. Hape Hakaraia​, 33, and his 12-year-old son Charles​ were also among the dead.

The type of trip was a common leisure activity for the residents of Manawatū and Horowhenua, particularly around Foxton where the river was the lifeblood of the town.

Residents and tourists alike would charter a boat down the river to a secluded bank to enjoy a picnic and a swim.

The trip used the boat belonging to Foxton Borough waterworks foreman William Neville and his family. The others on board were all residents of Foxton’s Union Street.

On March 23, the boat set off at 10am and travelled almost 20 kilometres up river towards Paiaka where the passengers stopped to pick blackberries.

As they crossed the river to find a suitable picnic spot on the opposite bank, the boat hit an object in the water which ripped the hull and filled the vessel with water in seconds.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Cyril Symes at Foxton Cemetery beside the grave of his grandparents, who drowned on the Manawatū River in 1931.

None of the Henricksens could swim. While Hakaraia was a strong swimmer, he died trying to rescue his son.

Cyril Symes, 85, is the grandson of the Henricksen couple and is named after his uncle Cyril, who died in the accident. While in a past life he ran a stagecoach museum in Feilding, he’s now retired in Foxton, the town his grandparents left on that fatal trip.

“It was never talked about much at all. That’s what it was like in those days,” he said.

“You’d talk around the kitchen table but mum and dad never raised the subject. It was known about but just swept under the carpet.”

The Henricksens were one of many families who came to the town for the flax milling industry.

“There were flax mills all along the river and that’s what my grandfather was involved in.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff A photograph of Frederick and Ellen Henricksen, who are interred at Foxton Cemetery beside their 10-year-old son Cyril.

Though Foxton was later outgrown by Palmerston North, the town was a bustling and important industrial centre in Manawatū.

Until the early 20th century, the river was the main route of travel into the region’s hinterlands and by the 1930s, it was a popular destination for day-trippers and long distance tourists.

But drownings along the river are not just confined to history. In December 2021, Burmese refugees Blae Ler Paw​, 11, and Mu Mu​, 27, drowned at Ahimate Beach near Palmerston North.

GEORGE HEAGNEY/Stuff Warning signs at Ahimate in Palmerston North reflect the river’s deadly reputation among locals.

Local mana whenua Rangitāne o Manawatū placed a rāhui around the site, and multiple warning signs along the river bank warn of the river’s treacherous and powerful currents

Kiri Pepene​, local history librarian at Foxton’s Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom​, said the river’s reputation was well known at the time.

“The river was well known for having what they called snags, and they were under the water where you couldn’t see.

“Those snags could be a combination of branches, tree stumps, and general debris that builds up over time.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF The site of the drownings at Paiaka, between Foxton and Shannon.

“And because Hape actually worked on the river, he knew where a lot of those snags, so he could navigate around them. The problem was that the snag that hit the boat had moved.”

Pepene said that at the time, there was talk about water safety around the Foxton area, but the focus was very much on forming rescue crews.

“Even in the 1910s and 1920s, the Foxton Beach Improvement Society were trying to fundraise for lifeguard crews down on the beach, so I think even at the time, there was an awareness of the dangers on the river and by the beach.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Paul Hakaraia believes the father in these photos is Hape Hakaraia, who died on the Manawatu River near Koputaroa.

For the Hakaraia family, it was a similar story to Cyril’s Henricksen ancestors. Attracted to the flax milling industry from their rohe in Manakau, Hape Hakaraia and his family moved to the town for work.

After the accident, the family migrated down to Wellington, at a time when many Māori were doing the same.

Today, Hape’s grandson Paul Hakaraia, 65, lives in Rongotai. He said, like Cyril, that the incident was rarely spoken of in their household.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Paul Hakaraia believes the man in these photos is Hape Hakaraia, who worked in the flax milling industry along the river in Foxton. He died on the river in 1931.

“My dad wasn’t allowed to go on the boat that day because he’d contracted polio and couldn’t walk.”

“I took my dad’s brother back up to Foxton about four years ago, and he showed me that we had one of the houses right on the river. You’d step out the front door and be on a boat.

“But from what I heard in conversations with my dad, Hape was a bit of a singer. So he could’ve been there for entertainment too.”

Stuff Rangiātea Church in Ōtaki where the Hakaraias are buried. Local reports stated the tangi was one of the largest on the coast at the time.

Hakaraia holds multiple scrapbooks containing a wealth of family history.

“There’s an account by a local correspondent here where they talk about how the coffins were taken to Ōtaki accompanied by ‘a large number of local Natives’. You just can’t believe the language they used back then.”

Contemporary accounts mention the tangi being ‘one of the largest on the coast’ as the two were laid to rest at Rangiātea Church in Ōtaki.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Annie Wilson (known as Mara) married Hape Hakaraia in 1921 and had four children with him. A few years after she was widowed, she migrated with her family to Wellington.

“Dad never talked about his brother, never talked about the war. My grandmother remarried, and she never talked about it, but she did eventually move back to Foxton.

“The water’s not been very kind to our family. Charlie died in the Manawatū River, my brother drowned out in Island Bay and one of my cousins died up in Hawke’s Bay. So when it comes to getting seafood, I get someone else to go out.”

Today, the Manawatū River’s role in Foxton’s economy is far from what it was in the 1930s. Flax milling is now confined to the Flax Stripper Museum and instead, the town survives on the tourism of Foxton Beach and the thousands of vehicles that pass along State Highway 1 each day.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Foxton’s economic focus has shifted from the river to the highway in the last century.

The site of the drowning is among the dairy and produce farms that sit between Foxton and Shannon. There’s no marker or monument..

Tourists are beginning to flock to Foxton for another summer and many will unload their watercraft on to the Manawatū River for a day of fun, much like the residents of Union Street did in 1931.

The community can only hope that this summer, those holidays won’t end in tragedy.