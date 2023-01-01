Oriental Bay lit up as Wellington sees 2023 in with two fires

The fire occurred in Wellington's Oriental Bay on New Year's Eve.

Wellington saw in 2023 with two fires – one of which lit up the hillside above Oriental Bay.

The first fire was at a commercial premises in an industrial area of Wakefield St, Lower Hutt at 11.07pm on New Year’s Eve, a Fire & Emergency (FENZ) spokesman said.

Fire investigators would look into the cause.

Then there was a scrub fire above Wellington’s Oriental Bay at 11.35pm.

Two fire appliances attended and put the fire out by 12.15am on New Year's Day,

It has not yet been established what the cause of the fire was.

FENZ had a busy night on New Year’s Eve with 15 separate incidents nationwide at one point in the night.

Fireworks and bonfires were behind some of them, a FENZ statement said.