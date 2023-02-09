Where will you find $450? Wellington poised for another eye-popping rates rise

Wellington mayor Tory Whanau has confirmed her council is looking at a 12.8% rates rise.

Wellington’s latest annual rates hike will cost more than feeding a family of four for a week and comes after two years of big rates increases as the city deals with failing infrastructure, rising costs and big-ticket spends.

Mayor Tory Whanau on Wednesday confirmed the council was looking at increasing the city’s rates by 12.8% for the coming financial year or an extra $450-odd per year for owners of the average Wellington home.

If the rate rise is approved, Strathmore resident Matt Vender will pay an extra $605 on his current Wellington City Council rates of $4700 each year.

The 49-year-old has called Wellington home all his life and loves living here, but is now considering moving, feeling “forced out because of this bullshit”.

“It’s insane,” he said, adding they had already made cutbacks to keep up with other recent rates rises.

“We’re just middle income. We are not the only ones in this situation.”

He agreed there had been a lack of investment in the city’s infrastructure but felt council spending on “extras” like cycleways as unnecessary.

Supplied Strathmore resident Matt Vender says there will be spending cutbacks across the board to keep up with the latest rates rise.

Retiree Geoff Henry of Miramar, was also concerned about the rates increase which would cost him an $367 each year. Aged in his 80s, he said they would have to find the extra money in their savings.

“It’s going to be hard.”

The rate rise still has to be voted into the annual plan and will come after public input while Whanau tries to find ways to keep it down.

Her idealogical opposite on council, Ray Chung, warns the forecast rise could increase further. ”It is going to be a hell of a lot higher than that,” he said. “It is depressing.”

The forecast 12.8% rates increase in the 2023 to 2024 annual plan comes after 13.5% then 8.8% increases in the past two years.

It come while Wellington struggles with failing infrastructure and having to fork out for many big-buck items, including helping fund the Let’s Get Wellington Moving transport overhaul.

LGWM/Supplied Let's Get Wellington Moving transport overhaul is costing the city.

Whanau said a number of factors had played a role in the cost increase including inflation, higher debt repayment due to an increase in the official cash rate, higher depreciation, and higher insurance costs.

“The council has already found savings to offset these pressures to keep the proposed rates increase at 12.8%,” Whanau said.

“However, we can only go so far otherwise it would have significant consequences on rates in future years.”

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff “It is going to be a hell of a lot higher than that,” warns councillor Ray Chung, left.

She believed the election results – which delivered her an easy win – showed people wanted the investment.

“I do feel for those struggling with day-to-day living costs but, unfortunately, Wellington has had decades of under-investment in key infrastructure like three waters and housing,” Whanau said.

“We are tackling this head-on by investing 30 years of what we’d normally invest in a single decade.

Whanau has previously talked of going to central government to help fund some items that would normally be paid for by ratepayers. She on Wednesday said this had not yet happened but would be happening in the coming weeks.