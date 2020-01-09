Person killed by falling tree near Gisborne

Police are responding to reports of a tree falling on a person near Ruatoria

Emergency services have been called to scene of a death in a remote forestry block near Gisborne.

A police spokesperson said emergency services received the call about 12.30pm and were still at the scene in the area of Raukumara.

It's understood the incident happened on Mata Rd.

WorkSafe confirmed it had been notified of a "forestry fatality" in Ruatoria.

READ MORE:

* Person dies after crash near Ruatoria

* Driver injured after crashing into tree in Tahunanui

* Person critically injured after car hits tree in northwest Auckland

"We are making initial inquiries to establish what our next steps might be," the spokesperson said.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said a helicopter had been sent to the scene from Gisborne, but was stood down shortly after.

Google Worksafe is responding to reports of a forestry fatality in Ruatoria.