Woman livid after fruit tree stripped by thieves

A Hawke's Bay woman who had her plum tree completely stripped is enraged at what she believes is a targeted theft.

The woman, who only wished to be known as Meg, is convinced there's an organised fruit theft gang who has been watching her property.

"We live in an incredibly isolated location, so someone knows about this tree and there's just absolutely no fruit left, they've raked everything up underneath it," she said.



MARION VAN DIJK The woman wasn't the only one who has had her fruit tree stripped during the summer months

Meg uses the fruit to make into jam and often drops it off at free food stands across Hawke's Bay for those who can't afford it.

"I believe it's a Shiro tree, which means the plums are yellow in colour and have a similar taste to an apricot."

"They've only specifically targeted this tree and nothing else. I'm just so angry. It's an old tree and they've just caused so much damage to it. They've ripped it to shreds."

"They must be selling the fruit at local markets across Hawke's Bay."

Meg believes the group watches the house and targets the orchard when she and her husband are away from the house.

"They target the house during the day, if they did it at night, the dogs would hear and they'd start barking. We just have a garden orchard, but someone's driving in either a van or four-wheel drive and taking off with it."

GEORGIA-MAY GILBERTSON Owner and winemaker Hamish Jardine talks about how he discovered his avocado trees completely stripped of their fruit

Meg said she had not reported the theft to the police "because it's just fruit".

But a police spokesperson recommended that any theft should be reported to the authorities.

Another woman Hawke's Bay woman who wished to remain anonymous said she'd had her apricot tree completely stripped of fruit.

"This happened a few years ago, but they must have been watching my house, we've installed security lights and have really good neighbours who keep an eye on things. We also have a large dog, so that's usually good at keeping people off the property."

Georgia May Gilbertson 50 avocado trees belonging to Crab Farm Winery were stripped of their fruit in December 2019

In December last year, Crab Farm Winery near Napier, had 50 avocado trees stripped of their fruit in one of their orchards.

Owner and winemaker Hamish Jardine said thieves cut through a fence near a group of beehives and it was estimated they took an apple crate worth of fruit.

Sergeant Alasdair Macmillan encouraged those who owned fruit trees to take extra security measures such as installing security lights, fencing or CCTV cameras.