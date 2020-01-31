Man taken into custody as armed police visit property in Tamatea, Napier

Police officers could be seen in Tamatea, Napier on Friday evening (file photo).

A 49-year-old man has been taken into custody by police officers in Napier.

On Friday evening, armed police could be seen in the Napier suburb of Tamatea.

A police spokeswoman said officers visited a property in Tamatea after reports a person of interest was there.

The man was taken into custody and will appear in the Hastings District Court on Saturday, on a number of outstanding charges.

On Monday, armed police officers closed off Taihape Rd in Omahu, Hastings.

A police spokeswoman said a search took place at an address for a person of interest.

The incident began around 4pm and there was no suggestion the police operation was linked to recent gang activity in the region, she said.