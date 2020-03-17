Clifford the kiwi survives harsh Hawke's Bay Summer

Strong, resilient, independent, willing: those traits are exemplified by Kiwis - human and bird alike.

Take Clifford, for example.

Clifford, a one-month old kiwi, has faced his own challenges throughout the dry summer period.

He was discovered on Clifton beach in Hawke's Bay on February 26, reported to the Department of Conservation (DOC) and passed on to local kiwi expert Tamsin Ward-Smith for care.

Department of Conservation Clifford the kiwi survived a tough summer.

Clifford had reached the beach from Cape Kidnappers, navigating his way through thick, steep bushland, scoping the damp gully area for food in the dry conditions.

But by the time Clifford reached the beach, he was simply too weak to make it home.

First reports of his condition weren't encouraging with Ward-Smith arriving at Clifton Beach expecting to find him dead.

However, after being placed in a box for transport, and with some cool air conditioning on, she began to hear stomping and scuffling coming from the box.

Department of Conservation Clifford was near death when he was found on a Hawke's Bay beach.

But Ward-Smith was still not confident Clifford was strong enough to pull through his ordeal as he was seriously underweight when he was found, weighing 156 grams.

"This is the lightest chick I have ever seen alive at that weight. However, after a feed of a few worms and a wallow in a water bowl he has sprung back," Ward-Smith said.

"They say it takes a community to raise a child but the same is also true for a hungry kiwi chick. We try and ween them onto an artificial diet but when it's all about getting something into them, then it's earthworms (like ice-cream for young kiwi) that are needed."

Ward-Smith was grateful for locals pulling worms from their gardens in order to help feed the hungry bird, especially given the dry conditions.

Department of Conservation Clifford has regained strength thanks to locals digging up earthworms.

"I've had pots dropped off daily and I think these deliveries have kept him alive," she said.

By mid-March Clifford reached a weight of 386 grams and was able to be returned to Cape Kidnappers and the Cape Sanctuary.

"He's gone back to a 'soft release pen' at Cape Sanctuary which will ensure he gets good care and attention before being released back into the wider sanctuary."

Clifford is part of a wild North Island Brown Kiwi population resident at the Cape Sanctuary which is Hawke's Bay's main kiwi 'crèche' site.

To date the Cape Sanctuary has nurtured more than 350 kiwi chicks that have been released back into safe wild areas in Hawke's Bay.