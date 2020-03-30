Cabin fever results in lawyer's 80s dance moves

What happens when you're confined to your home and you hit play on your 80s playlist? An epic dance routine.

Hawke's Bay employment and litigation lawyer Jol Bates is used to tackling complex legal issues, but found himself tackling a case of cabin fever on Saturday - two days into the Covid-19 lockdown.

Bates' performance re-enacting the parody of Tom Cruise in the 1983 film Risky Business, managed to make it to national television at the weekend thanks to his wife sharing his moves on social media.

With the stereo in full blast and the air guitar in full swing, Bates didn't hold back as he paraded around his living room with his passionate dance moves.

"I was mucking around with my son who was showing me Tik Tok dance moves and it occurred to me that he needed to be taught the traditions of 80s dance classics. I just wanted to introduce him to the genre," Bates said.

His son's reaction was somewhat mixed when Bates began to perform.

Supplied Jol Bates decided to beat cabin fever by having an 80s dance in his home.

"He was a bit flummoxed about Dad taking his pants off of course ... but he's always encouraging."

Bates said he's taken part in a Tik Tok father and son video and encouraged other cabin bound individuals to do the same.

"I've kind of laid down the gauntlet really for people to self entertain and connect. There's a number of 80s dance classics such as Footloose and more."

Bates said he wasn't expecting such a reaction since his video went viral on social media.

"I blame my wife," he laughed. "From time to time it's important to not take life too seriously."

CHESNOT/GETTY Jol Bates said his son was educating him on the App Tik Tok, but Bates decided to do some educating of his own.

Bates said during the last week, he had been inundated with calls and questions regarding employment and expected them to continue in the coming weeks as the lockdown continued.

"There's a lot of desperate calls from a lot of clients, but also friends and family afraid that their businesses are going to the wall. All of this has happened very quickly and a lot of tough calls have been made."

Bates said he would continue to add more videos during the next few weeks.