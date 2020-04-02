Person dies after crash between car and truck off State Highway 5 in Hawke's Bay

Emergency services were called to a crash on a remote road off the Napier-Taupō highway on Wednesday evening

A person has died after a crash involving a car and a truck in Hawke's Bay.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Berry Rd in Te Pohue on Wednesday around 8pm.

The crash took place on a remote road off the Napier-Taupō highway.

In a release, police said a person had died in the incident.

Officers would be investigating the circumstances of the crash, police said.