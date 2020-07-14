Havelock North's controversial 4G cell tower site still 'an eye-sore' a year on

Three cell phone tower fires in the south Auckland area overnight are being investigated by police.

It’s been close to a year and Havelock North residents who are challenging Spark on the location of a controversial 4G tower are still locking heads with the telecommunications giant.

The residents who live on Te Mata Rd and Durham Drive called for the assistance of independent radio frequency engineers after Spark dismissed alternative locations for the cell tower site.

It was set to be installed in its original location late last year, but came to a grinding halt as angry residents leapt into action claiming a lack of consultation.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Spark is putting up a cell tower immediately outside Stephen and Gillian Fookes' property in Havelock North.

Stephen Fookes, who lives right next to where the original tower was being placed, said residents and the council met with Spark five months ago and heard reasons for why none of the other sites were suitable.

“That’s when some residents asked if they could look at the information in data form, as it was all done with graphs.

“They sent a 47-page document of what was supposed to be data. We had two engineers look at it, and they said this isn’t data, it was more to do with the marketing and politics.”

Fookes said the experts told the residents to go back to Spark and request the data again. They did, but didn’t get a response.

“They (independent engineers) gave a very comprehensive report and concluded that there was no data that they could analyse.”

Fookes said everyone who lived near the site was “fed up” with the “eye-sore” site.

“If people are going to be responsible and ethical in the whole process, then logically you sit down and get it resolved. A year down the track is ridiculous. I think everyone is a bit brassed off.”

The independent report supplied to the residents labelled the information provided by Spark as “an exercise to convince people that the proposed site was clearly the best [of the alternatives considered].”

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Proposed site for a Spark cell tower in Havelock North.

A Spark spokesperson said it had met with resident representatives in Te Mata Rd and Durham Drive “over many months to discuss the background to selecting this proposed cell site”, and the data requested had been provided.

“We have provided residents the radio frequency design and data which explains Spark’s site choice for the proposed new cell tower, as well as analysis of other sites suggested by residents.

“The residents have had a range of questions mainly centred around the health and safety of cell towers and Spark has provided extensive scientific information on this.

“An in-depth analysis has shown the site (Te Mata) is the optimal location to increase data capacity where it is needed in Havelock North.

Spark said it had offered for their own radio frequency engineers to meet with the engineers working with the residents to go through the modelling and data.

“While we are permitted to build the site regardless, we have worked hard to try to find a solution that meets the needs of these residents and the wider community, and we are now considering next steps.”