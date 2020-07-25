One person dead after two-car crash in Hastings

Police are at the scene of a serious crash in Hastings.

A person has died after a serious crash in Hastings on Saturday.

The person was initially thought to have been seriously injured in the car crash.

Raukawa and Burma roads in the Hastings suburb of Raukawa were closed after the crash.

‘’Emergency services were alerted to the two car crash at around 1.23pm,” a police spokesperson said.

Police were at the scene, just south of the intersection of Raukawa and Burma roads.

Police at 7pm said Raukawa and Burma roads had reopened.