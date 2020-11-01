Six injured in Hawke's Bay crash

Emergency services are at a serious crash north of Napier (File photo)

Six people have been injured in a serious crash in northern Hawke's Bay.

The crash happened at Putorino, between Napier and Wairoa about 11.30am on Sunday.

Two people were flown by helicopter to hospital, police said.

It was not immediately clear how badly they were injured.

Four others suffered moderate to minor injuries.

The highway had been closed.