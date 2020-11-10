Napier braces for more rain after 'one-in-250 year flood event'

Heavy rain has flooded streets, caused severe landslips and evacuations in Napier.

Napier is preparing for more rain, after the city received more than double its average monthly rainfall in the space of 24 hours – causing a one-in-250-year flooding event and triggering a state of emergency.

Although the rain has now eased, the city is not out of the woods, with a rain watch in place until 10am on Wednesday.

Many schools did not open on Tuesday and 800 homes are still without power.

Many residents are bracing for a second night without power, Unison electricity company relationship manager Danny Gough said.

“While flood waters are slowly subsiding allowing crews access to Unison assets, flood damage is proving more challenging than expected. The depth of the water in some areas has damaged our high voltage assets, such as transformers and switch units.”

Given the current forecast of further rain, Gough said customers in the wider Napier region should also brace for power cuts.

STUFF Trish Wallace owner of Madisons in central Napier describes flood damage.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said the first priority was taking care of the vulnerable. Maraenui, Pirimai and Bluff Hill were the priority areas.

Around 30 people were staying at a welfare centre at Kennedy Park.

At this stage it was unclear when the State of Emergency would lift, Wise said.

John Cowpland/Stuff A van navigates the flooded streets of Napier after torrential rains in the city.

She said council’s infrastructure was designed to manage a one-in-100 year flood event.

“This was a one-in-250 year event,” she said.

John Cowpland/Stuff Rugby posts stick out from submerged fields after heavy rain caused flooding in Napier.

“What we need to be very conscious of is with the change in our world, in terms of climate change and other factors, are we going to have events like this more frequently and do we need to start investing in our infrastructure for the future.”

Wise said the region had seen “more weather events than we would have liked” and council was “fast tracking a number of projects to address it going forward”.

John Cowpland/Stuff Streets are submerged after heavy rain in Napier.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand received 300 calls relating to flood-related damage overnight.

Area manager Ken Cooper said if residents had any safety concerns or did not feel safe to call 111.

Sixteen properties on Napier Hill had been badly damaged, and a Search and Rescue team from Palmerston North was working with Napier City Council to assess the damage.

John Cowpland/Stuff Streets are submerged after heavy rain in Napier.

There was significant flooding in low-lying suburbs, including Maraenui and Pirimai, and the Defence Force had assisted Fire and Emergency to assess these areas, Cooper said.

As at 5pm on Tuesday, 106 properties had been assessed by a team of personnel from Civil Defence, Fenz, Red Cross and Napier City Council.

"Of those assessments, 16 have been determined uninhabitable and occupants have been evacuated," Cooper said.

Police spent the night out and about, including ferrying stranded doctors to Hawke’s Bay Hospital’s emergency department for their shifts.

Extra staff had been bought into assist, although some Hawke’s Bay officers were off work, dealing with flooding at their own homes.

SUPPLIED Rain gauge map shows just how concentrated the rainfall was above Napier.

Hawke’s Bay police area commander Jeanette Park said residents in Marewa and Onekawa should stay inside until the flood waters receded, and all Napier residents who did not need to travel should stay home.

People should not drive in the floodwaters, and those in flood-affected areas should stay inside as the water was contaminated, Fire and Emergency said.

Medical Officer of Health Nick Jones said people should not eat any food that had been in contact with flood waters.

John Cowpland/Stuff Nirvana Annas using his kayak to check on locals in the community. He has helped people evacuate and done supply runs for those who need it.

“Children should be kept away from flood waters and from playing in puddles, which may have been contaminated by sewage,” he said.

Drinking water was considered safe, he said.

Civil Defence Emergency Management Group Controller Ian Macdonald said the region was preparing for more rain within the next 12 hours.

John Cowpland/Stuff One family found a creative way to keep their kid out of the flood waters.

Going by the forecast, Macdonald said rain was expected to fall at 4mm per hour.

Regional council engineers advised that the rainfall “wouldn’t cause in issue” for rivers and streams.

“This was a pretty sudden event, in a very small area,” Macdonald said.

Georgia-May Gilbertson/Stuff From left, Benji, Junior, Arlow and Ruby Lauano get a lift through the flood waters from dad, Migao Lauano

Community rallies together

Earlier, Nuffield Ave resident Candice Burger said the water on the road outside her house came up to her hips, and her new fence had completely washed away.

The family had gone out at about 5.30pm last night to buy supplies, but on the way home at 6.30pm the water was high enough to stall the car. Three people had to push it into their driveway, while her nine-year-old daughter steered.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Brewster St on Napier Hill, where several houses were damaged by the floods.

While the situation was stressful, she said the community had been amazing in supporting each other.

Two such people were Nirvana Annas and Dylan Rosser, who had jumped in a kayak to head out and check on people, taking them supplies, and evacuating them if needed.

John Cowpland/Stuff By Tuesday, the rain had cleared, but the city was flooded.

“We rescued a few kids from some houses this morning, but we are just going around and seeing if any of the elderly need any supplies, and we can go get them for them,” Annas said.

His backpack was filled with thermoses of hot water, for those who had no power.

John Cowpland/Stuff A Napier resident venturing outdoors in gumboots on Tuesday morning.

“Most people are OK, but their houses, some of them are quite deep underwater, that’s what they are worried about.”

Rosser said people were shaken by the experience, and were worried about upcoming rain.

“There’s a lot of rubbish floating around, so we are just going to go around and help out people as much as we can.”

John Cowpland/Stuff Cars venture through flood water on Napier Nuffield Ave on Monday night.

Double a month of rain in 24-hours

Niwa recorded rainfall at 237mm at Nelson Park in Napier South on Monday night, more than four times that on a normal November day. This was not far off the record for the city, which was 297mm on June 3, 1963.

The airport received 124mm of rain in the 24 hours to 6am on Tuesday, twice the November monthly average of 66mm, MetService meteorologist Thomas Adams said.

While the rain on Tuesday was unlikely to be as heavy, Adams urged caution as rivers in the area were running high.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Barker Rd in the Napier suburb of Marewa on Tuesday morning. After torrential rain on Monday, Napier awoke to blue skies and a water-logged city.

*For emergencies or safety concerns call emergency services 111

*If you are in need of welfare support call 0800 422 923

* For council related questions or concerns call (06) 835 7579