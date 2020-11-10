State of emergency as two months' rain falls on Napier in 24 hours

Aerial photos reveal the scale of flooding in Napier after the city received more than double its average monthly rainfall in the space of 24 hours, triggering a state of emergency.

Although the rain has now eased, the city is not out of the woods, with a rain watch on the area from 3pm Tuesday afternoon to 10am on Wednesday.

Hundreds of homes are without power, and many schools have announced they won’t open on Tuesday, including Tamatea Primary, Porritt Primary, Tamatea Intermediate, Tamatea High and Fairhaven classes based at these schools.

READ MORE:

* State of emergency declared in Napier as floods cause landslips, evacuations and power cuts

* Covid-19 places Napier City Council in a deficit for the first time in 31 years

* Mountain flooding kills two in Italy, traps dozens in France



STUFF Trish Wallace owner of Madisons in central Napier describes flood damage.

Nuffield Ave resident, Candice Burger, said the water on the road outside her house came up to her hips, and her new fence had completely washed away.

The family had gone out at about 5.30pm last night to buy supplies, but on the way home at 6.30pm the water was high enough to stall the car. Three people had to push it into their driveway, while her nine-year-old daughter steered.

John Cowpland/Stuff A van navigates the flooded streets of Napier after torrential rains in the city.

While the situation was stressful, she said the community had been amazing in supporting each other.

Two such people were Nirvana Annas and Dylan Rosser, who had jumped in a kayak to head out and check on people, taking them supplies, and evacuating them if needed.

John Cowpland/Stuff Rugby posts stick out from submerged fields after heavy rain caused flooding in Napier.

“We rescued a few kids from some houses this morning, but we are just going around and seeing if any of the elderly need any supplies, and we can go get them for them,” Annas said.

His backpack was filled with thermoses of hot water, for those who had no power.

“Most people are OK, but their houses, some of them are quite deep underwater, that’s what they are worried about.”

John Cowpland/Stuff Streets are submerged after heavy rain in Napier.

Rosser said people were shaken by the experience, and were worried upcoming rain.

“There’s a lot of rubbish floating around, so we are just going to go around and helping our people out as much as we can.”

Trish Wallace, the owner of central Napier store Madisons, said water started coming through at closing time on Monday, when staff were still on deck.

John Cowpland/Stuff Streets are submerged after heavy rain in Napier.

“Every time a car went by, a big wave would come up,” she said. But the store had not suffered too much damage as staff had raised the furniture up out of the flood waters.

“Hopefully the insurance company won’t be too badly off,” she said.

John Cowpland/Stuff Nirvana Annas using his kayak to check on locals in the community. He has helped people evacuate and done supply runs for those who need it.

Niwa had recorded rainfall at 237mm at Nelson Park in Napier South on Monday night, more than four times that on a normal November day. This was not far off the record for the city, which was 297mm on June 3, 1963.

The airport received 124mm of rain in the 24 hours to 6am on Tuesday, twice the November monthly average of 66mm, said MetService meteorologist Thomas Adams.

John Cowpland/Stuff One family found a creative way to keep their kid out of the flood waters.

While the rain on Tuesday was unlikely to be as heavy, Adams urged caution as rivers in the area were running high.

“It’s definitely not a good time for a tramp in the Kaweka Ranges,” he said.

MetService is also forecasting possible thunderstorms for northern Hawke’s Bay, so residents are urged to keep an eye on the news and expect delays if travelling.

Georgia-May Gilbertson/Stuff (Left-right) Benji, Junior, Arlow and Ruby Lauano get a lift through the flood waters from dad, Migao Lauano

Fire and Emergency New Zealand area manager Ken Cooper said it received 300 calls regarding flooding between 5pm Monday and 3am Tuesday. Some 80 firefighters worked through the night.

Emergency services encouraged people to stay with family and friends if they needed to evacuate, but about 60 people were at a welfare centre in Kennedy Park in the suburb of Marewa.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Brewster St on Napier Hill, where several houses were damaged by the floods.

Sixteen properties on Napier Hill had been badly damaged, and a Search and Rescue team was from Palmerston North will work with Napier City Council to assess the damage.

There was significant flooding in low-lying suburbs, including Maraenui and Pirimai, and the Defence Force had assisted Fire and Emergency to assess these areas, Cooper said.

John Cowpland/Stuff By Tuesday, the rain had cleared, but the city was flooded.

Fire and Emergency, along with other agencies, would be working to keep the community safe, especially those who were vulnerable. If people felt unsafe, Cooper urged them to call 111.

People should not drive in the floodwaters, and those in flood-affected areas should stay inside as the water was contaminated, Fire and Emergency said.

John Cowpland/Stuff A Napier resident venturing outdoors in gumboots on Tuesday morning.

The city remains under a State of Emergency, which was declared by Mayor Kirsten Wise on Monday night.

Hawke’s Bay police area commander Jeanette Park said residents in Marewa and Onekawa should stay inside until the flood waters receded, and all Napier residents who do not need to travel should stay home.

John Cowpland/Stuff Cars venture through flood water on Napier Nuffield Ave on Monday night.

Unison spokesperson Danny Gough said the electricity company had restored power to about 2000 houses Tuesday by morning, but 680 properties were still without power. Crew were working this morning to restore it, after they were pulled out last night due to conditions, he said.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Barker Rd in the Napier suburb of Marewa on Tuesday morning. After torrential rain on Monday, Napier awoke to blue skies and a water-logged city.

Medical Officer of Health Nick Jones said people should not eat any food that had been in contact with flood waters.

“Children should be kept away from flood waters and from playing in puddles, which may have been contaminated by sewage,” he said.