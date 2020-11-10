State of emergency as two months' rain falls on Napier in one day

Napier received double its average monthly rainfall in the space of 24 hours, leading to widespread flooding and slips, and triggering a state of emergency. .

Although the rain has now eased, the city is not out of the woods, with a rain watch on the area from 3pm Tuesday afternoon to 10am Wednesday morning.

Hundreds of homes remain without power and some schools have been cancelled for Tuesday, and a Search and Rescue team from Palmerston North will help assess the damage.

Many schools have announced they won’t open on Tuesday, including Tamatea Primary, Porritt Primary, Tamatea Intermediate, Tamatea High and Fairhaven classes based at these schools.

Trish Wallace, the owner of central Napier store Madisons, said water started coming through at closing time on Monday, when staff were still on deck.

“Every time a car went by a big wave would come up,” she said. But the store had not suffered too much damage as staff had raised the furniture up out of the flood waters.

“Hopefully the insurance company won’t be too badly off,” she said.

Napier received 124mm of rain in the 24 hours to 6am on Tuesday morning, twice the November monthly average of 66mm, said MetService meteorologist Thomas Adams.

But the Napier City Council’s measurements were even higher, reporting the rainfall at 237mm, 423 per cent more than on a normal November day. This was not far off the record for the city, which was 297mm on June 3, 1963.

It was not immediately clear why there was such a big difference between the readings.

While the rain on Tuesday was unlikely to be as heavy as Monday night, Adams urged caution as rivers in the area were running very high.

“It’s definitely not a good time for a tramp in the Kaweka Ranges,” he said.

MetService is also forecasting possible thunderstorms for northern Hawke’s Bay, so residents are urged to keep an eye on the news and expect delays if travelling.

Brewster St on Napier Hill, where several houses were damaged by the floods.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) area manager Ken Cooper said they received 300 calls regarding floods between 5pm Monday night and 3am Tuesday morning. Some 80 firefighters worked through the night.

Emergency services encouraged people to stay with family and friends if they needed to evacuate, but about 60 people were at a welfare centre in Kennedy Park in the suburb of Marewa.

People in Napier are finding creative ways to get around as many roads are undriveable.

Sixteen properties on Napier Hill had been badly damaged, and a Search and Rescue team was on Tuesday morning on its way from Palmerston North to work with Napier City Council to assess the damage.

There was significant flooding in low-lying suburbs including Maraenui and Pirimai, and the Defence Force had assisted Fenz to assess these areas, Cooper said.

Fenz, along with other agencies, would be working to keep the community safe, especially those who were vulnerable and if people felt unsafe he urged them to call 111.

Fenz responded to 300 flood related calls overnight.

People should not drive in the flood waters due to the risk and those in flood-affected areas should stay inside as the water was contaminated, Fenz said.

The city remains under a State of Emergency, which was declared by Mayor Kirsten Wise on Monday night.

Cars venture through flood water on Napier Nuffield Ave.

Unison spokesperson Danny Gough said the electricity company had restored power to about 2000 houses Tuesday morning, but 680 properties were still without power. Crew were working this morning to restore it, after they were pulled out last night due to conditions, he said.

Barker Rd in the Napier suburb of Marewa on Tuesday morning. After torrential rain on Monday, Napier awoke to blue skies and a water-logged city.

Medical Officer of Health Nick Jones said people should not eat any food that had been in contact with flood waters.

“Children should be kept away from flood waters and from playing in puddles, which may have been contaminated by [sewage],” he said.