30 Napier properties 'uninhabitable', with 13 'significantly damaged' after floods

Heavy rain has flooded streets, caused severe landslips and evacuations in Napier.

More Napier homes have been found to be uninhabitable, as floodwaters from a one in 250-year rain event on Monday start to subside.

By 4pm, flood recovery assessment teams completed 225 assessments of impacted houses and properties, with 30 now uninhabitable, Hawke’s Bay Fire and Emergency area commander Ken Cooper said.

Eighteen of these houses are on the Napier Hill.

Thirteen of the 30 properties were significantly damaged, with 11 based on or around the Napier hill and two in Mawera.

READ MORE:

* Napier flooding: Family tells of 'awful' night fleeing in waist-deep water

* Second night in the dark for some Napier residents as 800 remain without power while rain continues

* State of emergency declared in Napier as floods cause landslips, evacuations and power cuts



John Cowpland/Stuff Aerial photos on Tuesday showed the scale of the flooding.

"After completing the initial overall assessment of the impacted areas, our multi-agency teams of Urban Search and Rescue and Napier City Council engineers are continuing with more indepth assessments of properties.”

The city remains under a state of emergency.

The weather was clearing, along with Napier’s streets. But raw memory of the floods remained evident, with collapsed garden walls, small mounds of rubbish cleared away from drains and debris covered roads.

Some roads on the Napier hill remained closed off as contractors continued working to clear slips.

Authorities have urged people in flooded areas to stay out of the water.

On Wednesday, the Government committed $100,000 to the Mayoral Relief Fund, which will go towards food and clothing to vulnerable families.

Emergency Management Minister Kiri Allan announced the funding at a press conference in Napier on Wednesday morning.

She said the flood event had a significant impact on many Napier families, with a further 30 people evacuated on Tuesday night, bringing to the total of people in emergency accommodation to 60.

Cooper, said the community had been resilient throughout the event, and there had been an amazing response from locals.

Georgia May Gilbertson/Stuff Emergency Management Minister Kiri Allan speaks to media at a press conference on Wednesday morning.

John Cowpland/Stuff Much of Napier was underwater on Tuesday, but with water levels subsiding, the city was moving into clean-up mode.

More rain forecast

While it is unlikely Napier will see rain to the levels which fell on Monday, MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for Hawke’s Bay and surrounding regions.

MetService metrologist Dan Corrigan said the heavy rain watch lasts until 8pm on Wednesday and there could be localised downpours of 25mm-35mm, but it should ease in the evening.

There was 16.6mm of rain recorded at Napier Airport from 5pm on Tuesday to 6am Wednesday.

John Cowpland/Stuff Nirvana Annas used a kayak to check on locals around Nuffield Ave on Tuesday.

Thursday was expected to be fine.

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management group manager Ian Macdonald said while the rain overnight and Wednesday didn't help, it had not made things any worse.

“Our pumping systems are working well, and we have more pumps coming into Hawke’s Bay today. But the weather isn’t going to make it easy for our first responders or those already affected by the floods.”

The Civil Defence was also urging residents to avoid collecting shellfish at Westshore Beach, Ahuriri Estuary, Pandora Pond, and Tutaekuri River at Guppy Rd, due to the possibility of contamination.

John Cowpland/Stuff A family navigates the floodwaters in Napier on Tuesday.

School’s out, power’s almost back

Several schools remained closed on Wednesday, including Henry Hill School, Maraenui Bilingual School, Marewa School, Napier Girls' High School, Richmond School, Tamatea High School, Taradale High School and Westshore School. Henry Hill School may be closed for the rest of the term.

Most of Napier has had power restored after Monday’s weather event, with Unison power crews returning to flood stricken areas on Wednesday to reconnect those still without power.

Unison relationship manager Danny Gough said there may still be some pockets of customers who still have no power due to faults within the low voltage system.