'We feel forgotten about': Lives still in tatters four weeks after the Napier floods

Tracey Tasovac's dog Tilly inspects her home after it was completely stripped due to the Napier floods.

Tracey Tasovac​ leans out her front window, revisiting the terrifying moments of being trapped in her Napier home as the torrential rain flooded the city, four weeks ago.

The Barker Road resident feels forgotten about since the November 9 deluge, as does her neighbour Fiona Taueki​ who made several calls to the Napier City Council and emergency services for help, but no one came.

More than 100 homes were left uninhabitable, due to flood damage and slips, after the one in 250-year flooding event.

Since the floods, Taueki is afraid of the rain.

Both women and their families are staying with friends or extended family, and have no idea how long it will take to fix their homes, both of which are rentals.

Similar to the 2017 Edgecumbe floods, residents were asked to put any contaminated items onto the street for collection, but Taueki said it wasn’t collected until Monday, November 30, weeks after the floods.

Georgia May Gilbertson/Stuff Fiona Taueki is fearful of the rain since the Napier floods on November 9.

“We had the rubbish sitting out there, all neatly stacked in a pile, waiting to be collected, but it took ages. Then people started going through it and taking things. Then started adding their own stuff to the pile.”

Taueki's entire floor had to be pulled up and replaced, while Tasovac's home has been stripped down to the bones.

Water came through the roof and floors, but Tasovac, her two teenage sons, the family dog and bird had no choice but to wait and hope the rain would stop. Taueki took a chance and waded through the waist-deep water, seeking help.

A hole in Tasovac's floor reveals how sodden the ground is underneath the house, as mould dots the walls in the bedrooms.

“Between this house and another house, there were nine calls to council and emergency services, but nobody came,” Tasovac said.

Supplied/Tracey Tasovac Rubbish and household items stacked outside Tracey Tasovac's home after the Napier floods.

She’s now living in Flaxmere in a household of 10 people, and devastated she won't be able to see her grandchildren at Christmas. There simply isn’t room.

Tasovac’s landlord Neil Caddie​ said the property was in the hands of the insurers, who were doing a “wonderful job”.

“They removed all the underfloor insulation, which was full of water. Once they got that out, they took the jib board off and now they’re assessing what remedial work needs to be done.”

Caddie said he’d “never seen rain like it”, with his own property also damaged from the floods.

“A lot of contractors have come [from] out of town, so we’re very fortunate.”

JOHN COWPLAND/ALPHAPIX Written off cars from the Napier floods await their fate in Hawke's Bay car yards.

Caddie told Stuff he also called the Napier City Council about the rubbish on Barker Rd.

“The council opened up the tip free of charge, then the iwi came to help, but the tenants and owners couldn't get rid of their damaged goods until their assessor had been. You can't do everything at once, can you.”

Another resident Chantelle Bowkett​, who had lived in her home for 13 years, said she saw no sign of the Napier City Council until the Wednesday after the floods.

She lost both her vehicles, and watched her van “get totalled” on the front lawn by the floodwaters and people driving down the street creating waves.

Georgia May Gilbertson/Stuff Tracey Tasovac said Barker street residents feel left behind by the Napier City Council since the Napier floods.

“I’d been paying the van off for two years, it was insured, but because I was still paying it off, most of the insurance money went to the finance company.”

“I feel like there’s really been no communication from the council, nobody has come to see us.”

Bowkett’s sister lost many of her possessions after storing them in Bowkett's garage, and contacted the council to notify them of the rubbish waiting to be collected on the streets.

John Cowpland/Stuff The morning after the floods in November.

“Council said there would be another collection within five days and that never happened. So our stuff was sitting there for just over two weeks.”

Like Tasovac and Taueki, Bowkett felt she had been left behind since the floods.

“We definitely feel forgotten about, here. It just felt like we were left till last.”

Georgia May Gilbertson/Stuff Tracey Tasovac's home has been stripped bare since the floods, which occurred on November 9.

A council spokesperson said staff were aware many households had a lot to clean up, and not everyone would have been able to take their flood-affected waste to the Redclyffe Transfer Station, a free service until November 22.

“It was distressing for some residents who ended up with piles of rubbish outside their properties which had not come from them.”

Barker Rd was one of many streets the clean-up covered during the weeks since the flood, the spokesperson said.