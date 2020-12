A fire at the Ravendown plant in Napier has been put out (File photo).

A fire overnight at a Hawke’s Bay fertilser plant has been put out.

The building at the plant, on Waitangi Rd, south of Napier, was ablaze when crews arrived shortly after 2am on Sunday, a Fire & Emergency spokesman said.

There was no sign anyone was inside the building.

The fire was put out by 5.40am.

Police and fire safety investigators were looking into the cause.