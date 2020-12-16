Pilot injured after helicopter crash in Hawke's Bay

Mahia Peninsula. Emergency services were alerted to the crash by a member of the public at around 6:26am.

A pilot has sustained moderate injuries after a helicopter crash on Mahia Peninsula in Hawke's Bay.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash by a member of the public at around 6:26am.

The Rescue Coordination Centre NZ received a distress alert from a Robinson 44 helicopter at 6am. The helicopter was undertaking agricultural work at the time it crashed.

The crash was believed to be near Mahia East Coast Road.

READ MORE:

* Helicopter crash in Hawke's Bay

* Man confirmed killed in Coromandel Peninsula plane crash

* One man critical in ICU after chopper with five on board crashes near Waiouru



The pilot sustained moderate injuries and was being transported by the Hastings Rescue Helicopter to Gisborne Hospital.

An initial report from police incorrectly stated the pilot was uninjured.

On Tuesday, two people died and three others, all children, were seriously injured when a helicopter crashed onto a rocky beach at the mouth of the Kekerengu River, near Kaikōura.