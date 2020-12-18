Hapū confident agreements can be reached over protection of Te Matā Peak

The controversial walking track on Hawke's Bay's Te Mata Peak will soon be just a memory

Hawke’s Bay hapū are confident all parties will agree on protections for Te Matā Peak, “but it will take time,” Liz Munroe​ said.

In November, Ngāti Kahungunu chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana said consultation had taken place but there had been “a lot of dissension amongst some of the hapū about what they want out of it”.

Munroe, chief executive of the Heretaunga Tamatea Settlement Trust, said the disagreement had in fact arisen between parties due to contentious terms within the trust's deed for the proposed regional park.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council announced its intention in July last year to create Te Rongo Regional Park on the eastern flank of the peak in the Te Mata Hills, after a track was cut up the peak by Craggy Range Winery in late 2017.

The proposal saw three men - Mike Wilding, Andy Lowe and Jonathan McHardy - gift funds to The Te Rongo Charitable Trust so the land could be turned into a regional park.

The trust, a partnership between local hapū and marae and the regional council, was to buy the 50-hectare block from present owners Jeff Drabble and Felicity Dobell-Brown.

The purchase had been held up because the trust's application to Hastings District Council to subdivide the land and create the park was not approved because of a lack of consultation.

SUPPLIED Walking/cycling track cut on eastern flank of Te Mata Peak by Craggy Range Vineyard Ltd.

Munroe said the contentious terms within the trust deed included “the donors retaining control over the land for three or more generations” and “public access to the sacred site” which she said “could result in the creation of further controversial tracks on the eastern face of Te Matā”.

Neither of those terms sat comfortably with the hapū, who wanted the terms of the trust to “recognise the historical and cultural significance of Te Matā to the mana whenua” – the right of an iwi to manage a particular area of land.

“Te Matā is historically and culturally significant to mana whenua,” Murnoe said. “There are numerous wāhi tapu on the eastern face and it is important to provide for more comprehensive protection than is being offered.

“Parties must learn from the disrespect and degradation that occurred with the Craggy Range zig-zag track.

“Te Matā is designated as an outstanding natural landscape to be protected. The hapū have considered many options for providing the desirable level of protection, including a legislative solution that would give Te Matā legal personality.

ANDRE CHUMKO/Stuff Hawke’s Bay hapū are confident all parties will agree on protections for Hawke's Bay's historic Te Matā Peak, “but it will take time.”

“Our original offer to purchase the land still stands” Munroe said, referring to the offer from the Heretaunga Tamatea Settlement Trust made to landowner Jeff Drabble in the midst of the protests in May 2018.

The offer was subsequently extended to Craggy Range CEO Mike Wilding later that same year.