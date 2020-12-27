Missing man found two days after car crashed down steep bank

Police have located Gregg Shaw, who was reported missing on Christmas Day.

Tauranga man Gregg Shaw has been found safe, two days after his car crashed over the side of a steep bank near Gisborne.

Gregg Shaw, 67, was reported missing on Christmas Day, and was last seen in Papamoa on Friday morning.

Police confirmed Shaw was located in his crashed car at 4pm on Sunday.

He had crashed down a steep bank on State Highway 2 in Rakauroa, around an hour north of Gisborne.

He has suffered some injuries but was conscious when found.

A rescue helicopter has been dispatched to the scene to take him to hospital.

St John ambulance confirmed Shaw had moderate injuries and had been transported to Gisborne hospital.

State Highway 2 was briefly closed between Cemetery Road and Rakauroa Road to allow the helicopter to land.