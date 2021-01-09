One dead in rural Hawke's Bay crash

Police say one person has died following a farm accident on Saturday.

One person has died after a crash on a four-wheel drive farm vehicle in Hawke's Bay.

The incident happened on a rural Waipukurau property at 11.25 am on Saturday, police said.

The person was hurt when the vehicle they were on rolled, a police statement says.

“Medical assistance was provided. However, the person sadly died at the scene.”

The Serious Crash Unit and Worksafe NZ have been notified.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said two fire vehicles responded to the crash.