Heavy rain on the way for Bay of Plenty

Showers are expected across the country on Sunday. [File photo]

MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for the Bay of Plenty during the early hours of Sunday.

The national weather service is predicting localised heavy rain, east of Rotorua, between 3am and 11am.

Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria, MetService said, and an update would be issued at 9 am on Sunday.

Residents are encouraged to keep an eye on weather forecasts in case the watch is upgraded to a warning.

The rain is associated with a slow-moving trough of low pressure, MetService said.

Showers are on the cards for most of New Zealand on Sunday, except Nelson, which is expected to be fine.

In Northland, MetService is forecasting isolated showers which will become more widespread and possibly heavy in the afternoon and evening.

In the west from Auckland to Wellington, an in Wairarapa, long fine spells are expected, with isolated showers north of Taranaki on Saturday night.

The Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, Taupo, Taihape, Gisborne and Hawke's Bay will all see scattered showers – especially afternoons and evenings about the ranges – some heavy and possibly thundery with hail.

Buller and Westland will see cloudy periods, with showers developing on Sunday afternoon.

Isolated showers, mainly about the ranges, are expected in Marlborough, Canterbury, North and Central Otago on Saturday night, but the weather should be fine on Sunday.

Afternoon showers are, however, possible in North Otago.

Fiordland, Southland, Dunedin and Clutha will experience cloudy periods with a few showers about Fiordland and the south coast on Saturday evening, before spreading elsewhere on Sunday afternoon and evening.

The weather will be fine in the Chatham Islands, except for a few showers on Sunday, MetService said.