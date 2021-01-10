Woman in her 20s dies in four-wheel-drive accident on Waipukurau farm

The woman died on a farm near Waipukurau on Saturday.

A woman in her 20s was a passenger in a side-by-side four-wheel-drive vehicle when she was killed in an accident on Saturday.

The incident happened on a rural Waipukurau property at 11.25am.

The woman was injured when the vehicle rolled. Medical assistance was provided but she did not recover.

Her name has not been released as family were still to be informed, said Police sergeant Neil Baker.

Worksafe NZ had been notified of the incident, Baker said.