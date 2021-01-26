Meet one of the guardian's of Hawke's Bay's notorious Napier-Taupō road

A truck driver captures a dangerous driver on the Napier-Taupo road in the early hours of Friday morning.

The Napier-Taupō Road didn’t make the list for New Zealand’s most dangerous highways, despite it recording eight deaths in the space of a year. But that hasn't stopped a police officer from wanting to make the road a safer place for drivers. Stuff reporter Georgia-May Gilbertson joined Constable Steven Knox​ on the road, after his idea for safety campaign Stay Alive on 5 became a reality last year.

Steven Knox​ never tires of driving the notorious State Highway 5, otherwise known as the Napier-Taupō Road.

He knows every bend, every driveway, every passing lane and every rest stop, and his idea to keep the road safer has now launched into an official road campaign.

The road policing constable is one of the guardian’s monitoring the 127-kilometres stretch of highway, which has seen eight deaths and 40 people suffering serious injuries during 2020.

Knox said 355 accidents occurred on the eastern section of the highway (the road’s first 69km from Bay View to the boundary) from 2015 to 2019.

Forty-eight of those resulted in serious injury or death, 238 had high risk behaviour as a factor, 78 had speed as a factor, 277 were single party involved and 312 crashes occurred in non-public holiday periods.

Knox said the highest crash rate is between Te Pohue to Tarawera.

His idea for the ‘Stay Alive on 5’ campaign was officially launched last October, in a bid to keep drivers safer on the road.

It was backed by NZ Police, along with Waka Kotahi - NZ Transport Agency (NZTA), Road Safe Hawke’s Bay, Taupō District Council and many other agencies.

Georgia May Gilbertson/Stuff Roading police constable Steven Knox regularly monitors State Highway 5 and his idea for ‘Stay Alive on 5’ launched into a safety campaign last year.

The sun shone as we set off from Napier on Wednesday morning in a marked police car. But 50km later, the road was blanketed with rain as traffic pushed through strong wind gusts.

“That’s why we say drive to the conditions, the weather on the road is always changing,” Knox said.

Traffic was light, but the patched up potholes on the hills and sharp corners of the highway didn't go unnoticed.

Every day, 3500 vehicles including heavy trucks have to navigate the road. Knox acknowledged that the condition of State Highway 5 was “not great,” with its uneven surfaces and reoccurring potholes.

“But it’s the road we’ve got, and we have to deal with it, for now.”

Road policing was a personal crusade for Knox, who lost a friend in the 1980s after she was hit and killed in a head-on crash by a drunk driver, near Napier.

He joined the police force six years ago with a motivation to improving road safety.

As part of Stay Alive on 5, the number of police on the road has increased, twelve road safety billboards have been placed along the highway, and new electronic signs installed urging drivers to slow down, especially around tight corners.

Knox said fatigue was an ongoing problem, with police regularly receiving complaints about dangerous driving.

“We stopped a guy who had travelled from Tauranga who was heading to Wairoa. If we hadn’t intercepted him, there would have been a crash.

We told him he had to rest for an hour before continuing and didn't get any calls after that, so I think he followed police advice.”

But not all drivers heed police, especially when it came to speed.

“Recently one of our offices clocked a guy who was going about 135km, and then minutes later I clocked him – just down the road. I asked him why he was speeding, and he said ‘I thought that other guy was the only cop on the road.’”

Patrols were on the road morning and night, as Knox said a third of previous crashes happened after dark.

Knox said he’d noticed a “slight difference” since the campaign’s introduction, but there was “still a long way to go”.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst​ supported the campaign and police were doing “an amazing job” at monitoring speed and driver behaviour on the road.

“We still want to see the long term improvements made but this is a really positive step forward for the short term.”

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency regional transport systems manager Oliver Postings​ said he was pleased with the Stay Alive on 5 campaign, and there had been no serious crashes on State Highway 5 during the holiday period.

NZTA would continue to reseal and rebuild parts of the road including the Tarawera Hill area, the passing lane south of Mohaka Bridge and the Titiokura Summit, with hopes the work would be completed by April.

“We hope to announce a package of safety improvements in the coming months. This will be on top of the repair and resurfacing work.”

A technical assessment of current speeds on SH5 had been completed, and NZTA would soon be engaging with the public on what the appropriate speed limit could be for the road.

“Speed is the single biggest road safety issue in New Zealand today – drivers travelling too fast for the conditions. Speed is a factor in every crash,” Postings said.

Regular truck driver on SH5 Antony Alexander​, said the campaign was one that every driver should embrace.

“Every day or night, we see risky and/or dangerous manoeuvres that are survived by sheer luck, not good driving and it's those risky manoeuvres that will, at some stage, result in a major crash that they will inevitably be the first on the scene of.”

Only one person received a ticket on Wednesday, not by Knox, but from one of his colleagues further up the road.

But the next morning Knox fined two people – the first was going 73km in a 30km zone – who faced a hefty bill of $510 and 50 demerit points. The second was fined for going 148km in a 100km zone.

The driver was fined $630 and 50 demerit points.