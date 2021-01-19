Three people in car before it went up in flames at Bay View BP station

A fire breaks out the BP service station at Bay View, Napier, on Friday night.

Three people were inside a car when a “bucket” of fuel caught fire at the BP service station in Bay View near Napier.

Emergency services were called to the premises on Main North Road on Friday evening after calls the petrol station's forecourt was on fire.

Firefighters from Bay View and Napier were able to contain the inferno within half-an-hour, but the forecourt was completely destroyed.

Eastern district criminal investigations manager Detective Inspector Rob Jones said a review of the CCTV footage “indicates” a bucket which contained fuel, caught flames while inside a vehicle.

The car was parked adjacent to a set of the petrol pumps at the service station.

“The people connected to the fire, other customers, and BP employees were extremely lucky. The entire service station forecourt was alight within minutes and it is nothing short of a miracle that nobody was injured or killed," Jones said.

Georgia-May Gilbertson/Stuff Police at the scene of a fire at BP in Bay View near Napier

While the cause of the fire is yet to be officially determined by Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) and police, initial inquiries established a container of petrol was filled and placed inside a vehicle.

Police said the container was then ignited by a flame from a cigarette lighter, Jones said on Saturday.

“We have now spoken to a number of people including the three people in the vehicle, a person in a vehicle which was parked immediately behind it and other people with relevant information.”

Once the police investigation was completed and the Fire and Emergency NZ reporter was also reviewed, police would be able to determine whether charges would be laid.

Georgia-May Gilbertson/Stuff Damage to the BP forecourt at Bay View in Napier.

A BP spokesperson said staff were continuing to assess the site.

“All our team members are being supported and remain BP employees,” the spokesperson said.

The shop was not damaged during the fire, but the spokesperson did not say if or when it would be re-opening.