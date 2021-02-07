One dead after three-motorcycle crash in Hawke's Bay

Police are at the scene of a crash involving three motorcycles near Napier.

One person has died following a serious crash between three motorcycles on State Highway 51, near Awatoto, Hawke’s Bay, on Sunday morning.

Three people were transported to Hawke’s Bay hospital, and one died on the journey.

A spokesperson from Hawke’s Bay District Health Board said a woman in her 60s was in a serious condition, and a male in his 60s was stable.

Police were called to the scene around 11.45am.

The road remains closed between Napier and Awatoto, with diversions in place while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.