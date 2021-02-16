Hastings District Council addresses housing crisis as more than 1000 people remain in motel accommodation

A two-month tiny homes expo in Motueka is designed to raise awareness and lower barriers to getting more people into affordable housing.

Strong population growth is the main driving force for a Hawke’s Bay city facing a housing crisis, Hastings District Council says.

As of September last year, more than 637 people were on the housing register waiting for homes in Hastings, almost 70 per cent of them Māori.

New Zealand economist Cameron Bagrie​ who spoke to Stuff earlier this year, was shocked when the mayor of Hastings told him how many people were in motels for emergency accommodation across Hawke's Bay.

Bagrie​​, an economist of 20 years, spoke with Sandra Hazlehurst​​ before Christmas, when she told him that in November between 1500-1700​ people were living in motels across Hawke's Bay.

When learning of the statistics, Bagrie said he was “quite struck”.

“If you work that out, that’s more than 1 per cent of your resident population in a motel, to me that’s a disgrace.”

Bagrie said housing had been a consistent worry for a long time and there needed to be equality between the economic and social factors of the property market.

Supplied Economist Cameron Bagrie was shocked when learned of how many people were living in motels in Hawke’s Bay.

With one of the highest rates of housing deprivation in New Zealand, the current shortage in Hastings is one of the most pressing challenges facing the district, along with rising house prices, and rent rates.

Earlier this year, Hazlehurst told Stuff residents had been approaching her personally asking for assistance to seek rental accommodation.

“They wanted to find accommodation, but there just wasn’t anything available, they came to me in desperate situations and all I could do was to send them to Ministry of Social Development, and they were put into emergency accommodation.”

Hastings District Council had since joined with iwi and central government partners at the end of 2019 to address the housing shortage through the Hastings Place Based Housing Plan.

The plan was endorsed at a full council meeting last Thursday.

LUKE KIRKEBY/Stuff With one of the highest rates of housing deprivation in New Zealand, the current housing shortage in Hastings is one of the most pressing challenges facing the district.

It was a solution to build new houses and papakāinga across Hastings, address homelessness and carry out repairs on existing Māori-owned homes to make them healthier and more liveable.

It aimed to deliver “sustainable, positive change to build affordable housing” social housing, market housing, Māori housing, senior housing, and RSE accommodation, alongside skills training and employment creation.

“Our goal remains to have all Hastings whānau out of motels and in their own homes, and within this strategy is the scope for innovative solutions that will help achieve our aim.”

The-Dominion-Post Mayor of Hastings Sandra Hazlehurst said people were approaching her personally asking for help in finding a home.

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana said the authority was pleased to be working alongside council to launch the strategy that focused on the strategythat focused on Kāinga paneke, kāinga pānuku – a move from temporary to permanent housing.

“We have the whenua, we have the support of council policies, we have the support of government agencies. We believe that we have the recipe for success,” he said.