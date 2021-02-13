Pete Marsh was so much more than the man found dead among weeds

Artist, craftsman, chef, outdoorsman; Pete Marsh was so much more than the person whose body was found among the weeds of an abandoned industrial site in Hastings.

The spectre of mental illness was a persistent foe for Pete over his 63 years. It came in various forms. It would be absent for years, then return. For the final years of his life it was nearly constant, and it saw a talented and vital man become an irascible loner who withdrew from everyone but his mother.

The oldest of four children, Pete was born and raised on a sheep and beef farm in the open, isolated hill country of Motu, between Gisborne and Opotiki.

Speaking in the sunlit living room of her Hastings flat, Pete’s mother Fae, 87, recalled his childhood days attending the tiny Motu school, then boarding at Gisborne Boys’ High School.

MARTY SHARPE/Stuff Fae Marsh, mother of Peter Marsh.

“He was a very bright boy. Went through to seventh form then went off to work on the oil rigs in Taranaki,” she said.

He found work in a kitchen and became quite an accomplished chef, working at various hotels and conference centres in Wellington, Tauranga, and – briefly – Florida.

It was a woman that took him to Florida; one of several he had a relationship with.

“Oh he had quite a few girlfriends, but could never commit to any of them. It just wasn’t him. It was all to do with his bipolar,” Fae said.

SUPPLIED A young Pete Marsh, at left, with siblings (L to R) Deb, Bryan and Kerry.

Pete's first known bout of mental illness was in his thirties. He was diagnosed as having depression. The diagnoses changed over the years, eventually resting at bipolar disorder, and he was on a range of medication throughout his life.

“He'd be good for long periods, years at a time, then he’d get low, very low, or manic. It was a demon he couldn’t shake,” Fae said.

He became a tiler in the early nineties, creating his own business in Tauranga, then Wanaka, where he spent many years working in high-end residential and commercial buildings.

MARTY SHARPE/Stuff Pete Marsh was not one for being photographed, and this passport photo is one of few that exist.

He worked on the paving in Tauranga’s CBD and the tiling of the swimming pools in Onekawa, Napier.

Counsellors, psychologists and friends helped Pete over the years. One of these, a pastor, introduced him to archery. It led Pete, always something of a craftsman, to start making longbows.

He’d make them and give them away, but one remains at Fae’s place. Perfectly honed and laminated native timber with leather trim, it’s a work of art.

Pete was never one for team sports, but he was a capable tennis and golf player, and he excelled in martial arts, reaching seventh degree black belt in kung fu.

MARTY SHARPE/Stuff Some of the longbows made by Pete Marsh. He gave most of them away.

He was always fit and strong. He couldn’t afford to join a gym, so he made a couple of barbells from concrete and would spend long sessions lifting them.

A little over 10 years ago, while in Wanaka, Pete went through a bad bout of depression and that led him to move to Hastings, where Fae was living.

“His mental illness got worse the older he got. He came back here and found a place in Napier. He had a lot of wonderful support from the mental health people, but he was never able to work properly again, really,” Fae said.

MARTY SHARPE/Stuff One of Pete's artworks hanging on Fae’s walls.

He spent a while helping out in a butchery, volunteered at the SPCA and did various tasks for The Salvation Army, such as picking up items and preparing them for sale in the local secondhand store.

His love of cooking never left him.

His sister Deb Bell said he had a reputation for creating incredible meals from the most meagre of ingredients.

“Our brother spoke of a time they were out fencing in the middle of nowhere. They had a can of spaghetti, a couple of sausages, and some mouldy cheese and Pete whipped up this gourmet dish,” she said.

“His carers said they'd be driving along in their van and Pete would yell out ‘stop!’ because he’s seen a herb of some sort on someone's property. He’d run onto the property and grab a cutting for something he was cooking. He was a bit of a free spirit like that," Deb said.

MARTY SHARPE/Stuff Another of Pete's works. This is of a photograph of his grandmother as a girl.

A self-taught artist, he sketched and painted throughout his life. Several pieces hang on Fae’s walls. Unfortunately one of Pete’s recent spells saw him collect much of his artwork and take it to the tip.

He has had many good friends over the years, but turned away from these in the same way he turned from his siblings.

His father, a returned serviceman, died about 30 years ago, and it's really been Fae in whom he has always confided.

Pete went downhill over the past year.

”He got worse as he got older, and it sort of ruled his life. He never drank or took drugs. Just his medicine, and I don’t think they ever got it quite right for poor old Pete,” Fae said.

He had a few spells in the mental health unit over the past few months.

MARTY SHARPE/Stuff Pete Marsh's body was found on this abandoned industrial property in Hastings on February 1.

“He just wasn’t himself. He’d become bolshie, arrogant, narcissistic. And that wasn’t him at all. Not at all,” she said.

“I remember talking to him recently about when he was a boy and how shy he used to be. I was going on a bit. He said ‘I’m still like that mum’. Well, I wouldn’t have said that about him, with all that he's done and where he's been,” Fae said.

On Friday, January 29, Pete was especially tearful.

He left the house in the evening to go for a walk, and never returned. His body was found on an abandoned industrial site, on the following Monday morning.

A small ceremony and private cremation was held a few days later.

His ashes will likely be taken back to Motu and a waterfall in the bush he loved.

“And that was Pete,” said Fae.

“I always had his back”.

Police are not treating Pete’s death as suspicious and the matter has been referred to the coroner.

