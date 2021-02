A motorcyclist has been injured in crash on State Highway 2 near Norsewood. (File photo).

A motorcyclist has been injured in a crash in Hawke's Bay early on Monday.

State Highway 2 has been closed after the crash, which happened at 5.40am near Takapau, north of Norsewood, and diversions would be put in place, police said.

The motorbike rider was injured though it was not clear how seriously.

A rescue helicopter had been called to the scene.

The police serious crash unit would look into the cause of the crash.