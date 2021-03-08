32,000 visitors cause Hawke's Bay Civil Defence website to crash after Friday's earthquakes

A map showing the magnitude 4 or greater aftershocks in the East Cape and Kermadec areas. These are the aftershocks after Friday's quakes until 1.10pm on Sunday, March 7.

The Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence says it has resolved a technical issue which led to its website crashing during a red zone evacuation last Friday.

The National Emergency Management Agency, issued a beach and marine threat for Hawke's Bay after Friday morning’s third large earthquake at 8.28am, an 8.1 earthquake near the Kermadec Islands.

Everyone in the tsunami red zone was advised to evacuate to higher ground.

More than 32,000 people tried to access the website within several hours, which normally had 150 visitors a day. The mass amount of visitors either led to slow loading times or a website crash.

Group Controller Ian Macdonald said the investigations showed the web server was under-resourced to handle such a large amount of traffic, and said civil defence “worked with urgency to resolve issues”, which had since “been sorted”.

“The web server capacity has now been vastly improved by adding additional resources to the platform. Measures have also been introduced to preventing this from happening again.

“We will be stress-testing the actual website shortly to ensure these have worked,” he said.