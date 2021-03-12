Hawke's Bay dairy company fined $48,750 for dumping effluent into stream

A Hawke’s Bay dairy company, has been fined $48,750 for illegally discharging 80,000 litres of effluent into a stream which turned it green.

Maxwell Farms Ltd was prosecuted by the Hawke's Bay Regional Council after breaching the Resource Management Act

The company discharged 80,000 litres of effluent into the Mangatutu Stream, a tributary of the Tūtaekurī River, on December 23, 2019.

Following the incident, the ammonia concentration in the downstream samples was about 90 times the guideline value and was likely to have had toxic effects on aquatic organisms over the length of the tributary.

A health warning also went out advising people not to swim in the river for a week.

Regional Council Group Manager Policy and Regulation, Katrina Brunton, said the Hawke’s Bay community had “sent strong signals to council that it valued clean water”.

“To uphold these values, we are committed to enforcing the rules to protect the health of our environment and our community. The penalties applied by the court should deter this type of offending.”

Brunton said the council was “particularly disappointed in this incident”.

“The Tūtaekurī holds significant cultural value to local iwi and is used for recreational activities. This incident forced the closure of a popular swimming hole in the river for a week, which meant families were unable to enjoy using it over the summer holiday period.”

Brunton said the organic processes that broke down dairy effluent required a lot of oxygen, which could significantly reduce the ability of the water to support aquatic life.

The company was sentenced by Judge Melinda Dickey in the Hastings District Court on Friday.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council said the acting farm manager had not been properly trained in effluent management or using the farm’s irrigator, which was a breach of their resource consent.