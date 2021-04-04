Man injured in car after failing to stop for police, crashing into fruit bins

Firefighters were called to the crash scene.

A man has serious injuries after the car he was in, was on the wrong side of the road and crashed into a stack of fruit bins in Hastings.

In a statement by police, a vehicle failed to stop for officers on Sunday before 12.30am after it was seen speeding on the wrong side of Karamu Rd in Hastings, Hawke’s Bay.

GOOGLE MAPS/Supplied The driver fled down Kenilworth Rd, hit gravel at the bast of railway lines, became airborne and went over a fence before crashing into a stack of fruit bins.

The driver then fled down Kenilworth Rd, hit gravel at the base of railway lines, became airborne and went over a fence.

The car crashed into a stack of fruit bins, ending about 10 metres above the ground.

Fire and Emergency NZ attended the crash and rescued a male from the car, who was later taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“Police were not pursuing," the police statement said.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash was ongoing.